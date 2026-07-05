Inside Egypt’s Octagon: World’s Largest Defense Headquarters

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Saturday July 04, 2026, inaugurated The Octagon - the country's new Strategic Command Headquarters in the heart of the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Saturday July 04, 2026, inaugurated The Octagon - the country's new Strategic Command Headquarters in the heart of the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

Egypt's New Administrative Capital (NAC), also known as "The New Capital" or "Capital Egypt", is a planned smart city under construction in the desert. It is designed to become Egypt's new administrative and financial capital.

The construction of Egypt’s “The New Capital” was launched in March 2015. The Phase 1 and over 50% of the new city have been completed whereas the construction for the remaining is ongoing.

The New City to be built at the whopping cost of $60 billion is being built in phases. The completion of Phase 2 is targeted by 2027 whereas full build-out - up to 700+ km² and 6–7 million residents, expected over the next 20–30 years.

The Octagon, Egypt’s new defense headquarters, is a dedicated military/strategic district located within the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

[President El-Sisi signed the official charter inaugurating the State Strategic Command Headquarters in the presence of the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff, and the commanders of the main military branches.]

The Octagon – A Brief Overview

Billed as the largest complex of its kind in the Middle East, The Octagon transcends traditional military headquarters, serving as a miniature administrative and defense hub.

It operates as an integrated center for crisis management and smart command, standing as a living embodiment of the pillars of the New Republic.

This state-of-the-art facility integrates the latest command, control, communications, and artificial intelligence systems. These advanced technologies accelerate decision-making, optimize coordination across all Armed Forces branches, and maximize national readiness against shifting regional and international challenges.

The Octagon is roughly 8 times the size of the Pentagon – US military headquarters in Washington. It features eight octagon-shaped buildings representing the branches of the armed forces, all linked by two central hubs.

The Octagon design is inspired in its architecture by the greatness of ancient Egyptian civilization, and was taken as a symbol of strength and close interdependence between all branches of the state, which enhances institutional work and accelerates the successful response to emergencies.

The Octagon in Numbers

Looking at its size and scale, Egypt’s Octagon surpassed the US Pentagon in both land area and floor space.

Floor Area

Pentagon (US) 6.5M sq ft



Octagon (Egypt) 50.5M sq ft.

Land Area

Pentagon 583 acre.



Octagon 22000 acres.

Staff Capacity

Pentagon 23,000



Octagon Significantly larger (multi-zones)

In a speech marking the inauguration of The Octagon, Egyptian President Sisi described the complex as "a towering national edifice".

He said The Octagon marks "a significant leap" in Egypt's command, control, and operations management systems.

Equipped with advanced technological infrastructure, secure communication systems, and enhanced capabilities in information gathering and analysis, the headquarters is designed not only to manage military situations but also as "a fundamental pillar in the state's capacity to confront challenges and exceptional circumstances", Sisi said.

Sisi calls for creation of Palestinian State

In his speech while inaugurating The Octagon, El Sisi also invoked Israel-Palestine dispute and said lasting peace with Israel and stability in the Middle East depend on establishing an independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He said Cairo’s approach to regional conflicts was shaped by decades of diplomatic engagement, including becoming the first Arab country to sign a peace agreement with Israel.

He said the experience had strengthened Egypt’s conviction that a comprehensive and just settlement remained the only way to resolve the region’s conflicts.

“The fundamental solution to the region’s conflicts lies in achieving a comprehensive and just peace” that resolves the Palestinian issue through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy, El-Sisi said in his speech.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic