2026 FIFA WC: Argentina Wins Match, But Cabo Verde Captures Hearts

Cape Verde Saturday July 04, 2026 was knocked out of the 2026 Football World Cup by Argentina, but not before capturing the hearts of millions of football fans around the world.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Cape Verde Saturday July 04, 2026 was knocked out of the 2026 Football World Cup by Argentina, but not before capturing the hearts of millions of football fans around the world.

Playing against Argentina at Miami Stadium, the small archipelagic country off the coast of West Africa came back from a goal down against the reigning champions, before an extra-time own goal from Diney Borges won it for the Team Messi.

Cabo Verde vs Argentina

Cabo Verde versus Argentina Saturday started as usual with a little bit of Lionel Messi magic. As the match was into its 29th minute, Lisandro Martinez sent a superb ball over the top from deep, perfectly tracking the run of Messi. The Argentinean captain then controlled the ball with the outside of his boot before lifting it over Vozinha and into the roof of the net putting Argentina ahead.

The equalizer for Cabo Verde came in the 59th minute with Ryan Mendes bringing the ball into the box. He squared the ball to Deroy Duarte, who fired a shot through Lisandro Martinez’s legs and past the Argentine goalkeeper.

Messi and other Argentinean footballers later tried hard to score a winner. Messi too was on fire. He had the opportunities, including two free kicks. But, they could not break the Cape Verde wall, Vozinha, even as the match went into Extra Time.

Lisandro Martinez shined in the 92nd minute taking the score to 2-1 for Argentina, but still Cabo Verde weren’t done. Remarkably the Blue Sharks drew level again, and with a curling volley and one of the goals of the tournament, as Sidny Lopes Cabral danced past Mac Allister and lasered a shot into the far corner of Martinez’ goal.

There was to be no third comeback though, as a 111th minute Diney Borges own goal won it for Argentina on an extraordinary evening in Miami.

Messi leads Golden Boot Race

With another goal scored against Cabo Verde, Argentina Captain Lionel Messi now leads the 2026 FIFA World Cup Adidas Golden Boot Race with 07 goals – one more than France captain Kylian Mbappe.

Messi is also now the only player to score in eight consecutive World Cup matches.

On Saturday, Lionel Messi also became the oldest South American player to score in the knockout phase of the World Cup at the age of 39 years and 9 days. He surpasses the record set in 1954 by Obdulio Varela of Uruguay who was 36 years and 279 days old when he scored against England.

Messi may have set another record, but all the praise Saturday was reserved for Cape Verde.

"Small island with big dreams"

Hailing the FIFA World Cup debutants for a memorable tournament debut, Former AC Milan legend and football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic pointed out how they "almost rocked a giant" during their valiant loss.

"I can stand there and give applause to Cape Verde because it was all about Cape Verde. Small island with big dreams, and they almost rocked a big giant. But these guys, they are heroes. These are heroes; they became idols of that small island, and they are stars. They didn't lose any game during 90 minutes--important to say. They almost made it in this game," he said while speaking to Fox Sports.

Ibrahimovic further said that what Cabo Verde did will stay in history books as they "made a dream come true".

"I almost have tears because I enjoy these moments, seeing these images. Like Thierry (Henry) said, Argentina is not even celebrating because this is not about Argentina or Leo Messi. This is all about Cape Verde, and they almost did it," he said.



In another football world cup knockout match today, Egypt defeated Australia and reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup Last 16. Egypt vs Australia ended in a draw after Extra Time, forcing the referees to announce penalty shootout which the Pharaohs won 4-2. This is Egypt’s first knockout stage victory in football world cup. The Pharaohs will now play against Argentina in their Round of 16 match on July 07, 2026.

On the other hand, after defeating Ghana in the knockout stage, Colombia will now play against Switzerland in the Round of 16 on July 07, 2026.

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