More Americans Now View Israel Negatively: Latest Survey

The attitude of Americans toward both the Israeli people and the Israeli government has turned more negative in the past few years, according to a new Pew Research Center survey

Washington: The attitude of Americans toward both the Israeli people and the Israeli government has turned more negative in the past few years, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

On the other hand, views of the Palestinian people, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas have held fairly steady. And this transformation took place after the Israeli Genocide of Palestinians which began after the October 2023 Hamas attack, the survey showed.

As recently as 2022, Americans viewed the Israeli people much more favorably than they viewed the Palestinians.

However, following the Hamas’ attack on Israel in October 2023 and the ensuing war, U.S. public opinion toward Israelis has grown increasingly negative, while views of Palestinians have not changed much.

“As a result, Americans now view the Palestinian people nearly as favorably as they view the Israeli people”, new Pew Research Cent said in its latest survey.

Meanwhile, Americans continue to view the Israeli and Palestinian political leadership more negatively than they view the Israeli and Palestinian people.

“Majorities of Americans express an unfavorable view of the Israeli government, the Palestinian Authority (which controls the West Bank) and Hamas (which has controlled Gaza)”, the survey found.

“In recent years, negative views of the Israeli government have risen sharply, while views of the Palestinian Authority and Hamas have changed little”, the survey said.

Notably, views of the Israeli people and the Israeli government have worsened in recent years in both U.S. political parties, across age groups and in most religious categories.

"Views of the Israeli people and Israeli government have turned more negative among both Republicans and Democrats in recent years. But they have fallen more among Democrats than Republicans, so the partisan gaps in these views have widened since 2022", the Pew Research Survey revealed.

The Americans of different age groups have also contrasting views about Israelis and Palestinians, with youngsters having more favorable views about Palestinians whereas older Americans remaining favourable to Israel.

"U.S. adults under 30 express much more favorable views of the Palestinian people (58%) than of the Israeli people (32%). Americans aged 50 and older have significantly more positive views of the Israeli people than of the Palestinian people", the surevy revealed.

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