Meet Djed Spence, 1st Muslim Playing for England, at FIFA World Cup



Djed Spence - the first and only Muslim footballer playing in the England National Football Team, is creating waves all across for his excellent performances, and also the proud display of his faith during the 2026 Football World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Djed Spence - the first and only Muslim footballer playing in the England National Football Team, is creating waves all across for his excellent performances, and also the proud display of his faith during the 2026 Football World Cup.

Djed Spence's selection in the England squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was criticized. He, however, silenced his critics by his pace, deep runs, and defensive contributions in the six matches he played for England in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Djed Spence’s Historic Journey

Djed Spence was included in the England team in August 2025. He became the first Muslim Footballer to play for England when he hit the ground as a substitute on September 09, 2025 replacing Reece James in the 69th minute of England’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Serbia in Belgrade.

He was later picked by the England team manager Thomas Tuchel and included in the 26-member England Team finalized for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The versatile Tottenham Hotspur fullback made his World Cup debut, again as a substitute, in England's 4–2 opening group match win over Croatia on June, 17, 2026.

On June 24, 2026, he was deployed at left-back before being substituted vs. Ghana, vs. Panama, vs. Mexico (2026 World Cup Round of 16), and vs. Norway (2026 Football World Cup Quarter-Final). In the England vs DR Congo 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match he started at right-back.

“Djed was outstanding [vs Norway] and really made a difference there against a tricky winger and it will be no different on Wednesday (Vs. Argentina)", England Captain Harry Kane praised Djed Spence in these words.

Spence's excellent performances during the ongoing football world cup have not only earned him an iconic fan song - "Total Eclipse of Djed Spence", but have also sparked massive European transfer interest, with Serie A giants Inter Milan reportedly targeting the defender.

Set to the tune of Bonnie Tyler's iconic 1983 power ballad "Total Eclipse of the Heart", the song was written by England supporters Ben Cipolla and Dan Lucas. The chant took over social media, radio call-ins, and major television networks like Sky Sports News and BBC Radio 5 Live following Spence's impressive knockout stage performances for the Three Lions.

Djed had suffered an injury and broken his jaw on May 19, 2026 after taking a stray elbow to the face from Chelsea's Liam Delap. As the recovery time is three months, Djed Spence is seen wearing a jaw brace while playing for England.

Djed Spence as a Muslim

Djed Spence was born in England on August 09, 2000. His mother is from Kenya and father from Jamaica. Spence’s elder sister, Karla-Simone Spence, is a popular British Actress and Voiceover Artist. Besides appearing in the film Blue Story (2019) and the ITVX period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton (2022), she also featured in the BBC series Gold Digger (2019) and Wannabe (2018).

Though he was born in a Christian family, he later embraced Islam and became a practicing Muslim. Djed Spence has not publicly shared how and why he embraced Islam but has openly discussed his devotion to the Islamic faith. After England’s victory over Norway in the World Cup Quarter Finals, Djed Spence dropped to his knees and thanked Allah for the phenomenal victory.

“God is the Greatest", he later wrote on Instagram.

Along with his image which shows him bowing to his knees after the England vs. Norway match, Djed Spence’s post reflecting his Muslim faith, and emphasizing the Islamic principle of patience and trusting in the timing of Allah is also viral.

“We live in a world where we want things immediately. But, all around us, Allah teaches us a profound lesson, again and again: Everything is a process and takes time.

“Allah could have made a baby in a moment, but He designed it to take 9 months. A seed could have become a massive Oak in a day, but He designed it to take hundreds of years.

“ The Prophet's Mission could have been completed in a year or two. But, God designed it to take twenty three.

“You will not always see the fruits of your labor right away. Maybe not even in your lifetime. Don't get discouraged. All things take time. And to all things is a process you cannot speed up. Therefore, success is dependent upon patience”, the viral social media post read.

[Zohair Mohd Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]



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