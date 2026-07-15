Spain, NOT France, to Play 2026 FIFA World Cup Final



In yet another sensational semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Wednesday July 15, 2026, Spain defeated the favorite France to advance to the Final of the Mega Event.

2026 Football World Cup: In yet another sensational semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Wednesday July 15, 2026, Spain defeated the favorite France to advance to the Final of the Mega Event.

Spain will now face the England-Argentina victors at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday July 19, 2026.

Spain's triumph over France reminded football fans the Carles Puyol-led side's vitory run between 2008 and 2012, when they won two European Championships and the 2010 FIFA World Cup to cement their position at the absolute pinnacle of the sport.

France vs Spain Highlights

In the first semi final of the 2026 World Cup played in Dallas, France started as the slight favourites and, though Kylian Mbappe threatened on the break, Lamine Yamal gave Luis de la Fuente’s side the game’s first big chance.

The winger, a day after his 19th birthday, got to the ball before Lucas Digne and was clipped inside the box. Oyarzabal struck the resulting penalty past spot-kick-saving specialist Mike Maignan.

The advantage was amplified when Porro played a palatial one-two with Dani Olmo, taking the return impeccably and burying the ball in the bottom corner.

France, with Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki on, pushed to get back into a game, but goalkeeper Unai Simon acted astutely as a sweeper-keeper and Marc Cucurella made an excellent challenge on Mbappe. The final whistle sparked ecstasy for the Spaniards and agony for the French.

Didier Deschamps’ team will have a shot at bronze on Saturday, when Mbappe, with a total of 08 goals and in race with Lionel Messi, could boost his hopes for another Adidas Golden Boot.

Birthday Boy Lamine Yamal Shines

Teen sensation Lamine Yamal, who celebrated his 19th birthday just a day prior, proved to be the architect of destruction once again, validating his pre-match warning that France should fear this Spanish side.

Spain's first goal in the 22nd minute became possible after Yamal’s sharpness caught the French defense off guard. French veteran defender Lucas Digne misjudged a header in his own box, allowing a sprinting Yamal to steal in from behind. In a desperate attempt to clear the danger, Digne kicked the teenager, prompting the referee to point straight to the penalty spot. Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up calmly and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to net his 5th goal of the tournament.

Mikel Oyarzabal has scored a total of 18 goals in his last 20 games for Spain. His penalty in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Semi Finals against France made him the 6th footballer to reach 30 goals for Spain after David Silva (35), Alvaro Morata (37), Fernando Torres (38), Raul (44) and David Villa (59).

In the 61st minute, Yamal was sent through on goal with a brilliant pass, he maintained his composure with class and finished it past Maignan, but the flag went up. It was very close but the referee ruled Yamal to be offside. Yamal raised his finger in denial, but the referee's decision to disallow the goal via VAR stood.

The victory marked the third consecutive summer that Spain has eliminated France in the final stages of a major tournament, following their triumphs in the Euro 2024 semifinals and last year's Nations League.

For France, it's hunt for glory came to an end. France had the chance to become the first team in 24 years to reach three consecutive World Cup finals, but they've failed to do so.

[With inputs from FIFA]



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