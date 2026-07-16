With two Messi assisted goals, Argentina advances to 2026 FIFA WC Final



Defending Champions, Argentina, Thursday July 16, 2026, defeated England with the help of two goals assisted by Lionel Messi to advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final

2026 FIFA World Cup: Defending Champions, Argentina, Thursday July 16, 2026, defeated England with the help of two goals assisted by Lionel Messi to advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

Argentina will now face Spain in the 2026 Football World Cup Final on Sunday July 19, 2026. Spain had defeated France in the FIFA World Cup first semi finals played a day before to reach to the final.

England vs Argentina Highlights

The second semi final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup played in Dallas Thursday kicked off with both the teams trying to decimate their rivals. The result was the Half Time ended with 0-0.

The breakthrough for England came in the 55th minute of the match when Morgan Rogers, one of three players brought back into England's starting XI, delivered a terrific low cross from the right.

Gordon, arriving at the back post, got in front of Nahuel Molina to steer an excellent controlled finish into the corner of Emiliano Martinez’s goal.

With the score reading as 1-0 in England’s favour, Argentina looked surrendered, and it was all looked certain that England will make to the world cup final first time since 1966. England footballers were also looked satisfied as if they had won the match, and had almost stopped playing.

It was then that Argentina fans again witnessed the dramatic comeback – the type they had seen in Argentina vs Egypt.

Eventually, the pressure told as following a short-corner routine Messi squared the ball to Enzo Fernandez and he unleashed a magnificent shot from outside the box that flew past Pickford to his right.

The winner came in the added time, Mac Allister's shot struck a post but Messi recycled the danger, delivering a right-foot cross that substitute Lautaro Martinez buried at the far post.

Adidas Golden Boot

Though Messi remained instrumental in the victory of Argentina against England, he, however, did not score and its tally in the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains as 08 goals. This is equal to France captain Kylian Mbappe. Unfortunately for France it was eliminated from the tournament by Spain.

But, Messi and Mbappe both have to play one match each. Messi will play against Spain in the football world cup on Sunday, whereas Mbappe will lead France when it will face England on Saturday for the Bronze and the third spot.

It means that both the players have a chance to add to their tally of goals and win the Adidas Golden Boot.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic