Iran's Dual-Strait Strategy Redefines Global Trade and Maritime Response



By coordinating Houthi rebels in Yemen and al-Shabab militants in Somalia, Iran is tactically moving to dominate both sides of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, duplicating the strategic energy leverage it already holds over the vital Strait of Hormuz

Iran is constructing a dangerous dual-chokepoint architecture across the Middle East’s vital waterways. By coordinating Houthi rebels in Yemen and al-Shabab militants in Somalia, Tehran is tactically moving to dominate both sides of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, duplicating the strategic energy leverage it already holds over the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Recent intelligence indicates a profound shift in maritime security: Houthi rebels are laying the groundwork to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Iran's behalf. Rather than a solitary militant group harassing ships from the Yemeni coastline, the strategy has expanded across the waterways. Through a systematic partnership with Somalia's al-Shabab, Iran's network is attempting to command both banks of the narrow waterway linking the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean.

The Double-Squeeze Architecture

This represents a deliberate effort to build a permanent, connected architecture of maritime dominance. For decades, Iran's primary leverage point was the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical energy artery. By establishing a symmetric grip on the Bab el-Mandeb, Tehran replicates this capability over the primary channel of global industrial commerce.

Control over Hormuz influences the world's energy lifeline; influence over Bab el-Mandeb reaches the deep arteries of consumer supply chains. Together, they create the strategic possibility of coordinated sustained pressure extending smoothly from the Persian Gulf all the way to the southern entrance of the Suez Canal.

The timing is directly tied to the conflict that erupted between Iran, Israel and the United States on February 28, 2026. During that flashpoint, Tehran briefly closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, sending international oil prices spiking well beyond the region and forcing crude benchmarks like Brent and WTI into highly volatile territories.

That singular event demonstrated the extreme fragility of modern logistics. A single strait closure reshaped global energy markets in early 2026. A second, parallel closure would not merely be an escalation - it would create a permanent system of economic hostage-taking.

The Reality of Bab el-Mandeb

While the Strait of Hormuz frequently dominates geopolitical headlines due to oil volatility, the economic weight of the Bab el-Mandeb is staggering.

Trade Volumes: Roughly 10% to 12% of total global maritime trade passes through this narrow gate.



Roughly 10% to 12% of total global maritime trade passes through this narrow gate. Container Traffic: Close to 30% of global container traffic - predominantly goods moving between Asia and Europe - relies on this route to access the Suez Canal.

Close to 30% of global container traffic - predominantly goods moving between Asia and Europe - relies on this route to access the Suez Canal. Suez Collapse: Since Houthi anti-ship missile and drone attacks began escalating in late 2023, Red Sea transit volumes have collapsed by 70% from pre-crisis baselines. Approximately 60% less traffic moves through the Suez Canal today.

Since Houthi anti-ship missile and drone attacks began escalating in late 2023, Red Sea transit volumes have collapsed by 70% from pre-crisis baselines. Approximately 60% less traffic moves through the Suez Canal today. The Detour: Commercial carriers have been forced to systematically reroute vessels around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, adding 6,000 to 11,000 nautical miles per voyage, inflating insurance premiums, and keeping container freight rates structurally high.

What has changed in mid-2026 is the long-term intent behind this capability. The coordination with al-Shabab extends the Houthi reach across the water into the Horn of Africa, giving Iran's proxy network a solid foothold on both sides of the gate.

Houthi operatives are reportedly transferring advanced drone technology to al-Shabab, with the Somali militant group being elevated to "leaders of the region" within Iran’s broader Axis of Resistance.

This is not a simple favour passed between allied radicals; it is the deliberate engineering of a geographic chokepoint that can be squeezed from both directions simultaneously - a structural luxury Iran does not even possess at Hormuz, where it must rely entirely on its own sovereign naval and missile assets on the northern coast.

Strategic Patience and Shadow Leadership

Tehran’s patience matches its aggressive intent. Analysts observe that Iran has tactically managed escalation rather than acting on impulse, practicing what security experts call a "second nuclear option" - a catastrophic economic threat held in reserve until the regime concludes that an existential war has become unavoidable.

Iran learned from the opening weeks of the 2026 war that overt, overwhelming force invites immediate, devastating conventional retaliation from Western coalitions. Conversely, a slow, deniable buildup of proxy capabilities at Bab el-Mandeb achieves identical strategic leverage without exposing the Iranian mainland to immediate bombardment.

This reflects a wider, quiet evolution in contemporary statecraft: expansionist powers increasingly seek dominant international leverage without direct territorial occupation, preferring proxy forces, deniable gray-zone technologies and persistent economic disruption below the threshold of conventional open warfare.

This internal discipline extends to organisational survival. The Houthis are explicitly studying how Iran’s command structure absorbed the heavy decapitation strikes that killed a large portion of Tehran’s senior political and military leadership during the war.

To counter this, the Houthis are implementing a resilient system of shadow leaders, naming multiple, layered successors for every senior post. Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has designated a family member to assume command instantly if he is assassinated. A movement built to systematically survive targetted killings is clearly planning for a multi-year campaign, not a temporary gesture.

Regional Constraints and India's Acute Exposure

Despite this building capability, significant constraints prevent an immediate, total shutdown of the strait. A full closure of the Bab el-Mandeb would trigger an aggressive, unified international naval intervention.

Furthermore, it would completely undermine regional alternatives that Iran must handle delicately - such as Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, built specifically to bypass Hormuz by transporting crude directly to the Red Sea. A complete shutdown would severely harm Gulf nations that Tehran is attempting to diplomatically manage. These factors explain why a calibrated, persistent harassment remains the chosen posture.

Yet, for trading nations like India, calibrated harassment is deeply coercive. The exposure runs far deeper than standard economic commentary suggests.

In terms of India's strategic maritime vulnerability, approximately 50% of its trade with Europe and North America relies heavily on the Suez Canal and Bab el-Mandeb route, while roughly 50% of its crude oil imports must transit through the volatile Strait of Hormuz, meaning that any coordinated squeeze on these chokepoints would impact freight costs and energy prices within weeks.

A simultaneous squeeze on both straits would immediately shock Indian industrial input schedules, domestic energy prices and freight costs. While the Indian Navy has prudently expanded its presence in the northern Indian Ocean and improved coordination with the Combined Maritime Forces in Bahrain, a physical presence without a fully funded, multi-year shipbuilding and escort expansion cannot outlast a permanent proxy war.

A Blueprint for Maritime Resilience

Defending against this architecture requires India to shift from reactive deployments to a comprehensive maritime resilience strategy. The following structural pillars must be prioritised to protect economic security:

Sustained Mission-Based Deployments: Keeping permanent surface combatants stationed at critical convergence zones in the Gulf of Aden and the western Indian Ocean to assure merchant shipping stability. Accelerated Naval Modernisation: Rapidly scaling the domestic shipbuilding pipeline, focusing heavily on multi-role frigates, destroyers and persistent anti-submarine and escort capabilities. Resilient Energy Supply Chains: Diversifying crude oil sourcing away from singular geographic zones and dramatically expanding India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) to weather multi-month maritime blockades. Logistics and Intelligence Integration: Formalising deep logistics-sharing partnerships with friendly global navies and maintaining continuous, real-time Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) from the East African coast to the Malacca Strait.

Ultimately, economic security has become entirely inseparable from active sea control. As the pre-eminent resident maritime power in the northern Indian Ocean, India’s strategic credibility no longer rests solely on defending its immediate coastlines. It depends on its willingness and physical capacity to safeguard the wider global maritime commons upon which regional prosperity stands. The warning signs have been delivered; prudent nations must convert the remaining time into actual capability before this patient architecture hardens into a permanent crisis.

[The writer, Asad Mirza, is Delhi based Journalist and Author.]

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