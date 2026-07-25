'Three Demands...': Rahul Gandhi, AISA Students in Joint Call

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and President of All India Students' Association (AISA) Neha Bora in a joint call Saturday July 25, 2026 reiterated students' three demands to end the protests underway at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi and other parts of India

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and President of All India Students' Association (AISA) Neha Bora in a joint call Saturday July 25, 2026 reiterated students' three demands to end the protests underway at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi and other parts of India.

"The three demands - resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, action against officers involved in what happened at Jantar Mantar on July 20, and apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are non-negotiable", Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the media after meeting AISA President Neha Bora and two of her associates at 10, Janpath in New Delhi.

"Three Demands"

Addressing the press Rahul Gandhi said there are reports that Dharmendra Pradhan is likely to be shifted from Education Ministry to some other ministry.

“This is not acceptable”, Rahul Said.

“Your conspiracy to save your "friend" by removing him from one ministry and seating him in another is not acceptable to the country's students and the people of India”, Rahul Gandhi said directly addressing to PM Modi.

“Dharmendra Pradhan is a symbol of corruption and the destruction of the country's education system, as well as the deaths of numerous students. We will not allow him to ruin anyone else's life now. Dharmendra Pradhan will have to leave the cabinet—this is a non-negotiable demand”, Rahul added.

"Mr Dharmendra Pradhan has to be sacked. Period", the Congress leader said.

“There are thousands of thousands youngsters who have had lathis break their legs and heads, pallets in their bodies. The people who have done this, the organizers and the implementers need to be punished and made accountable” Rahul Gandhi said.

“And the third demand is, the leader of the entire machinery which is doing all this, Mr Narendra Modi, has to apologize for what he has done to the students”, he said.

"Modi's Reels Will No Longer Work"

Taking a dig at Narendra Modi's late-night videos posted on Instagram and other social media platforms, Rahul Gandhi said that students are demanding action, not just assurances.

"PM is busy making videos late at night these days. He says he is grateful for suggestions. But students are demanding action, not assurances. PM must act and sack Dharmendra Pradhan," he said.

"Narendra Modi is India's past. The past can never fight the future", Rahul said.

Meanwhile, Neha Bora, who was on hunger strike for 26 days at Jantar Mantar, also gave details of the meeting and the discussion the AISA students had with Rahul Gandhi at 10, Janpath Saturday.

"The discussion we had today with Rahul Gandhi ji was meaningful against the backdrop of the current situation when nobody wants to have a discussion on the education system and students' problems", she said.

"By taking over the education system in the country and avoiding discussions on it, the aspirations of the youth are being crushed, but the conversation that happened today was splendid", Neha Bora said.

Rahul and Neha Bora also shared with the media how the RSS functionaries have captured the universities and India's education system.

[Images shared on X by All India Congress Committee via @INCIndia.]

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