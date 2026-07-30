Hajj 2027: 77,952 Pilgrims in Waiting List after Qurrah

A total of 77,952 pilgrims from 10 Indian states have been placed in the Haj 2027 Waiting List released after the Hajj Qurrah or Draw of lots conducted at Haj Committee of India headquarters in Mumbai today i.e. Thursday July 30, 2026

Hajj 2027 Waiting List: A total of 77,952 pilgrims from 10 Indian states have been placed in the Haj 2027 Waiting List released after the Hajj Qurrah or Draw of lots conducted at Haj Committee of India headquarters in Mumbai today i.e. Thursday July 30, 2026.

The Hajj 2027 Qurrah started at 11:00 AM in the Committee Room, Haj Committee of India, Hajj House in Mumbai today on July 30, 2026 as per the scheduled time.

The draw done via Random Digital Selection process was fully online. The entire process was live streamed on Haj Committee YouTube Channel.

The draw of lots or qurrah for Hajj 2027 (Hajj 1448H) was conducted today for the applicants from 32 Indian states. Of these, applications received from 22 states were less than their allotted quota. All applicants in the 22 states were therefore placed in the list of provisionally selected pilgrims.

In 10 states where applications received were more that their allotted quota, pilgrims were selected based on the Random Digital Selection process. The selected pilgrims were placed in the list of provisionally selected pilgrims. Rest all were placed in the Hajj 2027 (Hajj 1448H) Waiting List.

Haj 2027 Waiting List

A total of 77,952 Pilgrims from 10 Indian States have been put in the waiting list after the Hajj 2027 Qurrah done today with the following details:

Chhattisgarh: 241 Delhi: 2,599 Gujarat: 23,931 Karnataka: 7,634 Kerala: 13,091 Madhya Pradesh: 4,087 Maharashtra: 11,433 Manipur: 263 Tamil Nadu: 8,561 Telangana: 6,112

(Total Pilgrims in Haj 2027 Waiting List: 77,952)

The 77,952 pilgrims in the Haj waiting list should note that their chance will come when an applicant in the provisionally selected list does not pay Advance Haj Amount of INR 152,300/- before the due date. A separate wait list will be published, likely, after August 10, 2026 - the last date of Haj Amount Payment date.

Hajj 2026 List of Selected Pilgrims

A total of 1,20,917 applicants from 32 Indian States and Union Territories (UTs) have been included in the List of Selected Pilgrims as per the following details.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 204 Andhra Pradesh: 2,792 Assam: 2,800 Bihar: 3,637 Chandigarh: 39 Chhattisgarh: 787 Daman & Diu: 27 Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 58 Delhi: 2,706 Goa: 246 Gujarat: 7,491 Haryana: 2,223 Himachal Pradesh: 109 Jammu & Kashmir: 4,694 Jharkhand: 1,837 Karnataka: 9,935 Kerala: 11,139 Ladakah: 313 Lakshadweep: 122 Madhya Pradesh: 5,971 Maharashtra: 16,266 Manipur: 296 Odisha: 644 Puducherry: 209 Punjab: 488 Rajasthan: 5,919 Tamil Nadu: 5,269 Telangana: 5,594 Tripura: 82 Uttar Pradesh: 22,510 Uttarakhand: 1,526 West Bengal: 4,984

(Total Pilgrims Selected after Qurrah: 1,20,917)

There is no application from Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

The applicants whose names are in the list should note that their selection is provisional and will be confirmed only after they deposit the Advance Haj Amount of by August 10, 2026, as notified by the Haj Committee of India earlier.

Advance Hajj Amount

The Haj Committee of India in the notification also said that the pilgrims will be required to pay the Advanced Haj Amount (First Installment Haj Payment) if their name appears in the Qurrah list.

"All provisionally selected pilgrims will be required to pay the advance Haj amount of Rs. 1,52,300/- latest by August 10, 2026 if their name is in the list of pilgrims released after the Qurrah", the Haj Committee of India said.

The selection of the pilgrims will be confirmed only after they pay the advance Haj amount. The Haj application could be cancelled in case the Advance Haj Amount is not paid in time. Pilgrims should be careful as the Haj Committee and the Minority Affiars Ministry have laid down strict conditions for refund in case of cancellation.

Link and Steps to Check Haj 2027 Selection /Waiting List

Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: " hajcommittee.gov.in ".

". On the Home Page, click on the link marked as "Provisional Selection List" or "Waiting List"

Select your state

Download the PDF file and check your name

Hajj Amount Payment Option

As per the Haj Committee notification, options to make Advance Haj Amount and Balanced Hajj Amount is as follows. The payment can be made:

Through E-Payment Facility available on the Haj Committee of India website "hajcommittee.gov.in" or Haj Suvidha App using Credit Card/Debit Card or Net Banking.

Specified Pay in Slip in any branch of State Bank of India or Union Bank of India in the account og Haj Committee of India using Bank Reference Number available on HCoI website against each cover number.

Pilgrims should note that they must mention the unique Bank Reference Number provided to each cover in the deposit receipt.

Last date to submit and upload signed copy of Haj Application Form (HAF) with declaration, copy of pay-in slip/online receipt and medical screening and fitness certificate is August 10, 2026.

Qurbani (Adahi)

The Haj committee has also advised pilgrims to use the Qurbai facility provided by it through authorised entities.

"Adahi (Qurbani) is permitted only through entities authorised by KSA for the same. Pilgrims should not fall prey tofraudsters in the name of Qurbani.

"Adahi through authorised entities will be arranged by HCoI for the covers who opt for it (all pilgrims of a cover have to opt together). Once exercised, the option cannot be revoked. The Adahi (Qurbani) coupons will be optional.

"The HCoI will issue a n advisory in format of dos & don’ts for pilgrims which will also have information about Adahi coupon (how does it look, colour, features etc)", the Haj Committee guidelines for Hajj 2027 said.

Hajj Amount and Application Cancellation

The Haj Committee of India said the applicants will be required to pay INR 152,300/- as Advance Haj Amount payment on or before August 10, 2026 after their name appears in Qurrah (Digital Random Selection Process for Hajj pilgrims).

The pilgrims should note that this included the processing fees as well as Advanced Hajj Amount. The payment should only be made via online mode.

The Haj Committee has also strict guidelines for application cancellation. The Haj Committee of India said cancellation of application on any ground, other than death or serious illness of the applicant, will attract penalties and incur financial losses.

"Pilgrims are therfore advised to apply only after careful consideration", the Haj Committee of India Haj 2027 notification said.

Hajj 2027 Flight Schedule

The Hajj 2027 Action Plan has not released yet the date and time of inbound and outbound flights from India to Saudi Arabia and vice-versa. However, inbound flights are expected to begin around early May 2027 (tentatively 2–10 May, 2026). Return flights run after the pilgrimage, roughly late May to mid-June 2027.

Last year, there were a total of 18 Embarkation Points (EPs). For Haj 2027, the total number of embarkation points will be 19.

The details of EPs are as under:

1. Srinagar, 2. Gaya, 3. Guwahati, 4. Indore, 5. Patna, 6. Jaipur, 7. Nagpur, 8. Delhi, 9. Mumbai, 10. Kolkata, 11. Bengaluru, 12. Hyderabad, 13. Cochin, 14. Chennai, 15. Ahmedabad, 16. Lucknow, 17. Kannur, 18. Vijayawada, 19. Calicut

Last year, Haj pilgrims also travelled from Bhopal and Aurangabad (Sambhaji Nagar). The two embarkation points however are not in the list in 2027. Also, Patna embarkation point will be confirmed after clearance from MoCA and MHA.

In case of number of passengers travelling from an EP goes above or below the economic operation of the air charter services, MoMA reserves the right to reallocate the passengers to any other EP in the interest of smooth air charter operations and air safety protocols, the HCoI said.

"The Haj flight schedule will be published in due course", Haj Committee of India said.

The likely date of Hajj 2027 is May 16 to 21, 2027. The final date of Haj 2027 (1448), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1448 AH moon sighting.

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