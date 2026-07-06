JCECEB 2026 Choice Filling Starts, Allotment on July 12

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has asked all registered students participating in Engineering (BE/BTech) Counselling to submit option form and college choices using the link provided on its official website 'jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in'

JCECEB Jharkhand Engineering Counselling 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has asked all registered students participating in Engineering (BE/BTech) Counselling to submit option form and college choices using the link provided on its official website 'jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in'.

Candidates whose name appeared in the JCECEB 2026 Jharkhand Engineering Merit List are advised to exercise the choice and option submission. The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board had registered the JCECEB 2026 Engineering (B.E. / B.Tech) Merit List on July 05, 2026.

"First round of online counselling will be conducted on the basis of State Merit List published on July 05, 2026" the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) said in a notification released today.

JCECEB 2026 Choice Filling

Students whose name appeared in the JCECEB 2026 Merit List can submit college choice and options from today i.e. Monday July 06, 2026. The last date of choice filling is July 09, 2026.

"Starting date of Choice Filling for Seat Allotment by registered candidates is July 06, 2026. Last date of choice filling is July 09, 2026", the Jharkhand board said.

Candidates should note that the JCECEB 2026 seat allotment result will be done based on the college option submitted by the candidates. The candidates therefore are advised to study the seat matrix and details of available and vacant seats carefully before submitting their choices.

As per the JCECEB Engineering Counselling Schedule 2026, the first round allotment result will be released on July 12. Candidates will be able to download Seat Allotment Letter from July 12 to 17, 2026.

Certificate, Document verification and admission confirmation should be done from July 13 to 17, 2026.

JCECEB 2026 Engineering Choice Filling Steps, Link

Go to the official website: " jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in "

" Click on the link marked as "Click Here For All Online Application Submission - JCECEB 2026"

Click on the link marked as "Choice Filling"

JCECEB Engineering Counselling Schedule 2026

Online application form submission start date: June 24, 2026

Last date of application: July 02, 2026

Date to Edit application forms by registered candidates: July 03, 2026

JCECEB Jharkhand Engineering Merit List Release date: July 05, 2026

JCECEB Jharkhand Engineering Choice Filling date: July 06 to 09, 2026

Editing in filled up choices (if needed): July 10, 2026

Issue of Provisional Seat Allotment Letter (Round 1): July 15, 2026

Document verification and admission confirmation: July 13 to 17, 2026

JCECEB Jharkhand Engineering Second Round Start Date: July 17, 2026

Issue of Provisional Seat Allotment Letter (Round 2): July 24, 2026

Candidatess should note that it is mandatory to pay the counselling fees and upload Confirmation Page and JEE 2026 Paper I (B.E./B.Tech.) 2026 Score as released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates should also note that there will be a total of 4 rounds for admission to engineering courses (BE and BTech).

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