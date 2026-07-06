JCECEB 2026 Choice Filling Starts, Allotment on July 12

JCECEB Jharkhand Engineering Counselling 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has asked all registered students participating in Engineering (BE/BTech) Counselling to submit option form and college choices using the link provided on its official website 'jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in'.
Candidates whose name appeared in the JCECEB 2026 Jharkhand Engineering Merit List are advised to exercise the choice and option submission. The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board had registered the JCECEB 2026 Engineering (B.E. / B.Tech) Merit List on July 05, 2026.
"First round of online counselling will be conducted on the basis of State Merit List published on July 05, 2026" the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) said in a notification released today.
Students whose name appeared in the JCECEB 2026 Merit List can submit college choice and options from today i.e. Monday July 06, 2026. The last date of choice filling is July 09, 2026.
"Starting date of Choice Filling for Seat Allotment by registered candidates is July 06, 2026. Last date of choice filling is July 09, 2026", the Jharkhand board said.
Candidates should note that the JCECEB 2026 seat allotment result will be done based on the college option submitted by the candidates. The candidates therefore are advised to study the seat matrix and details of available and vacant seats carefully before submitting their choices.
As per the JCECEB Engineering Counselling Schedule 2026, the first round allotment result will be released on July 12. Candidates will be able to download Seat Allotment Letter from July 12 to 17, 2026.
Certificate, Document verification and admission confirmation should be done from July 13 to 17, 2026.
Candidatess should note that it is mandatory to pay the counselling fees and upload Confirmation Page and JEE 2026 Paper I (B.E./B.Tech.) 2026 Score as released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Candidates should also note that there will be a total of 4 rounds for admission to engineering courses (BE and BTech).
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