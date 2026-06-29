India must stop arms supply to Israel: UN Inquiry Panel Chief

Justice Srinivasan Muralidhar, Chief of United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Occupied Palestinian Territory, said India and other countries will be guilty of war crimes if they don’t stop arms supply to Israel

[Relation between India and Israel has gone to the next level ever since Narendra Modi, who claims to be having a strong bond with Benjamin Netanyahu, became Prime Minister in 2014.]

Justice Srinivasan Muralidhar, Chief of United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Occupied Palestinian Territory, said India and other countries will be guilty of war crimes if they don’t stop arms supply to Israel.

“We are urging countries that supply arms to Israel – and India exports small arms to Israel, to cease doing so. The supplying country cannot escape the charge of aiding and abetting war crimes”, Justice S Muralidharan said while talking to The Indian Express.

Justice S Muralidharan was speaking to The Indian Express a week after releasing a report wherein the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Occupied Palestinian Territory accused Israel of deliberately “targeting and killing” the Palestinian children.

“The evidence shows that Palestinian children have been deliberately targeted and killed by the Israeli security forces,” said Justice Srinivasan Muralidhar, the Commission’s Chair, in a statement accompanying the report .

Talking to the leading Indian daily, Justice Muralidharan described how difficult and challenging was “investigating a state such as Israel that stonewalls questions”.

Despite challenges, the Commission, comprising of a highly specialised, multinational team of 12 people - including military analysts, cyber experts, and legal and gender experts.

Justice Muralidharan said the Commission found strong evidences to conclude that Israeli actions were “part of a strategy to destroy the biological continuity and future existence of the Palestinian group in Gaza”.

Justice Muralidharan said before its releases, a draft of the report was sent to Israel for its response.

“They never responded to us directly. Instead, they released an 18-page rebuttal… They did not deny the evidence. They didn’t claim the soldiers’ videos were fake…

“Israel arbitrarily labels boys 10, 12 or 15 years of age as terrorists. Once you label a child a terrorist, the Israeli soldier feels no need to find a reason to kill”, he said.

Stating that India cannot afford to ignore what is happening in (Gaza and the Occupied Palestine lands), Justice Muralidharan asked the Narendra Modi government “to look at its foreign policy”.

“I really want the Indian government to look at its foreign policy and ask … Are we going to permit fundamental humanitarian principles to be given a go-by?

“If we fail to act on evidence as stark as this, we cannot redeem ourselves for the future”, Justice S Mralidharan, who had served as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, said.

Relation between India and Israel has gone to the next level ever since Narendra Modi, who claims to be having a strong bond with Benjamin Netanyahu, became Prime Minister in 2014.

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