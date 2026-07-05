Mbappe Catches Messi in 2026 FIFA WC Golden Boot Race

Kylian Mbappe Sunday July 05, 2026 hit another goal – his 7th in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to ensure France win over Paraguay in the ongoing football world cup round of the last 16.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe Sunday July 05, 2026 hit another goal – his 7th in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to ensure France win over Paraguay in the ongoing football world cup round of the last 16.

With the 7th goal Kylian Mbappe now matches Lionel Messi’s tally of the highest goal scorer so far in the 2026 Football World Cup.

Messi and Mbappe are in a neck-and-neck battle to win the Adidas Golden Boot this football tournament.

Mbappe’s goal against Paraguay Sunday was also a record-extending 11th World Cup knockout-stage goal, while becoming the first player to bag in the Round of 16 in three successive tournaments.

Paraguay vs France Highlights

Having stunned Germany on penalties to reach the Round of 16, Paraguay effectively shut up shop in a frustrating first half for France in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash played at Philadelphia Stadium.

Les Bleus dominated possession, but struggled to break down La Albirroja’s disciplined defence, with their efforts limited to speculative attempts from distance and none troubling goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

France began to make inroads after the restart, with Ousmane Dembele firing into the side netting following a quickly taken corner. As the pressure mounted, Gill had to dive full stretch to keep out Manu Kone's powerful long-range effort.

Paraguay's resistance was finally broken in the 69th minute after Desire Doue was adjudged to have been upended in the penalty area following a VAR review. Mbappe calmly dispatched the resultant spot-kick, sending Gill the wrong way to punch his team's ticket to the last eight.

France will now play against Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Quarter Finals in Boston on July 09, 2026.

[With FIFA inputs]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic