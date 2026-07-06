Pele’s Brazil humbled in another 2026 FIFA WC major upset

In the major upset after Germany, Brazil, 5-times Football World Cup Champion, was knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup courtesy Erling Haaland’s brace

2026 FIFA World Cup: In the major upset after Germany, Brazil, 5-times Football World Cup Champion, was knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup courtesy Erling Haaland’s brace.

Erling Haaland's late double secured a 2-1 win for the Scandinavians, who took advantage of Bruno Guimaraes missing an early penalty to win through to the quarter-finals for the first time.

In mid-afternoon sunshine, the Seleção survived an early Patrick Berg chance before they had a golden opportunity to go ahead just shy of the quarter hour. Kristoffer Ajer mistimed a challenge on Matheus Cunha and after a VAR review, Brazil were awarded a penalty. Initially, Vinicius Junior had possession of the Adidas TRIONDA before passing it to Bruno Guimaraes, who saw his shot saved down low to his left by the firm hands of Orjan Nyland.

The 35-year-old Norwegian keeper was a keen handball player in his youth, but it was his legs that denied firstly Gabriel Martinelli and then Vinicius Junior to send the teams to the break with the score unbroken.

One of Norway’s chief creative threats, Antonio Nusa, was withdrawn at the interval but it was a Brazilian substitute, Endrick, that spurned a huge chance to break the deadlock. Fifty-two seconds after his arrival, the teenage forward was sent through on goal by a surgical Vinicius Junior pass, only for a heavy first touch to lead to a mis-placed shot.

The Volda Viking then produced another pair of fine saves to thwart firstly Rayan and then Bruno Guimaraes before Norway struck. Andreas Schjelderup, the man who came on for Nusa, broke free down the left after a slick seven-pass sequence and stood up the perfect cross for Haaland to smash a downward header past Alisson.

Haaland then grabbed a second right at the end of regulation time as he steered a shot through the legs of Danilo and past a diving Alisson to spark jubilant scenes among the throng of Norway supporters. A late Neymar penalty, coming in the tenth minute of stoppage time, was nothing more than a consolation as Brazil made their earliest World Cup exit since 1990, while Norway reach the last eight for the first time.

Erling Haaland now leads Golden Boot race with Messi, Mbappe

With the brace scored against Brazil, Erling Haaland’s goal tally in the 2026 FIFA World Cup now matches that of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have both scored a total of 07 goals in the 2026 FIFA World Cup same as that of Erling Haaland.

The Adidas Golden Boot Race hence has become quite interesting with three top footballers seemingly tying up for the coveted honour.

Norway will now face either Mexico or England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Quarter Finals to be played in Miami on July 11, 2026.

Brazil's exit from the 2026 football world cup is shocking as it was eying the 6th world cup victory. Brazil has won football world cup a historic 5 times - a maximum by any country.

Brazil, which once had legendary players like Pele , is also the only country to have participated in all the editions of football world cup since its introduction in 1930.

[With FIFA inputs.]

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