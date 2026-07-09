Maharashtra Direct 2nd-yr Pharmacy Admission 2026: Registration Starts

Online registration for the students seeking admission in DSP 2026 - Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy), has started through the official website dsp2026.mahacet.org.in

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2026: Online registration for the students seeking admission in DSP 2026 - Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy), has started through the official website dsp2026.mahacet.org.in.

Students seeking admission in Direct Second Year B Pharm course for the year 2026-27 should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell started the DSP 2026 Counselling from Wednesday July 08, 2026 with registration of students.

The last date of online registration and application has been fixed as July 18, 2026, as per the DSP 2026 Counselling Schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 08 to 18, 2026

Date and schedule of document verification: July 09 to 19, 2026

Display of DSP 2026 Provisional Merit List: July 21, 2026

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 22 to 24, 2026

Display of DSP26 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 27, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 26 CAP Round I: Will be notified later.

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 2026 CAP Round II: Will be notified later

Steps to apply for Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2026

Go to the official website: " dsp2026.mahacet.org.in ".

". Click on "New Registration".

Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.

Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.

Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.

Candidates should note that they can select E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Mode of document verification. E-Scrutiny Mode is new service started from this year.

E-Scrutiny Mode

Candidates who have selected E-Scrutiny Mode for document verification shall fill online application form and scan original document and upload the required documents from any computer/smartphone connected to internet from anywhere.

Such candidate need not have to visit to EScrutiny Center for verification and confirmation of the application form. His/her application & documents shall be verified and confirmed by the E Scrutiny Center through eScrutiny Mode.

Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2026) started after MHT CET result that was declared.

Candidates passing D Pharm (Pharmacy Diploma) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy admission.

Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.

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