Saudi Arabia Introduces 'Package Visa': What’s New?

In a major boost to travelers, Saudi Arabia has introduced an All-in-One Package Visa - a new digital initiative designed to simplify travel to the Kingdom by integrating tourist visa application directly into curated travel bookings

Riyadh: In a major boost to travelers, Saudi Arabia has introduced an All-in-One Package Visa - a new digital initiative designed to simplify travel to the Kingdom by integrating tourist visa application directly into curated travel bookings.

The new initiative will enable eligible visitors to obtain their tourist visa as part of their travel package, the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior said in a joint statement.

The newly launched visa program is currently underway through qualified travel and tourism service providers across selected international markets ahead of a broader rollout.

Since launching the tourist e-Visa , Saudi Arabia has introduced several new ways, including visa on arrival and the Stopover Transit Visa, to make traveling to the Kingdom easier.

"Together, these initiatives have supported the country's rapid tourism growth, with Saudi welcoming more than 29 million inbound visitors in 2025", the ministries said in the statement.

Saudi Package Visa Benefits

The Package Visa enables eligible visitors to book their journey through qualified general travel and tourism service providers, bringing together flights, licensed accommodation, and electronic visa application in one integrated package.​

For visitors, this means fewer steps and a more connected journey to the Kingdom. Instead of managing separate booking and visa processes, eligible travelers will be able to access integrated packages that include round-trip flights, accommodation in licensed hospitality facilities, and electronic visa application, with the option to add events, activities, and tourism experiences.​

For general travel and tourism service providers, the Package Visa opens a timely opportunity to turn high interest in Saudi Arabia into stronger bookings and better customer journeys. By including visa application as part of the package, service providers can remove a key barrier for travelers, make Saudi travel packages more attractive, and create higher-value itineraries that encourage longer stays, richer experiences, and greater visitor spending.​

Does Package Visa Includes Umrah?

Though Package Visa is a Tourist Visa and not a dedicated Umrah visa, official Saudi policy states that the tourist visa permits tourism, leisure, family visits, events, and Umrah. It however does not include but Hajj visa as the annual pilgrimage to Makkah requires special visa.

Commenting on the initiative, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Minister of Tourism, said, "As Saudi's tourism sector continues to grow at pace, Package Visa reflects our commitment to making travel to Saudi more seamless for visitors."

"By integrating visa issuance with travel bookings, we are simplifying the visitor journey and creating a more connected travel experience. This initiative also strengthens collaboration across the tourism ecosystem and supports Saudi's position as an increasingly accessible global destination", he added.

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