CAT 2025 Result Out: List of 10 Toppers

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has released the result of CAT 2025 (Common Admission Test 2025) along with the Toppers List on its website iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode had conducted computer based CAT 2025 exam on Sunday November 30, 2025 at test centres spread across around 170 cities in India.

As per IIM Kozhikode, around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.95 lakh registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 86%.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode released the Provisional Answer Key on December 01 and Final Answer Keys on December 17, 2025.

CAT 2025 Result

About a week after releasing the CAT Final Answer Key, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode released the CAT 2025 result today i.e. Wednesday December 24, 2025.

Along with the CAT result, IIM Kozhikode also released the merit list and toppers list along with their CAT score.

As per the CAT result declared today, as many as 12 candidates have scored 100 percentiles. A total of 26 candidates have scored 99.99 percentiles and 99.98 percentiles, each.

Among the 100 percentile scorers, the maximum are from Delhi (three), followed by Haryana and Gujarat with two candidates each, while Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Odisha have one candidate each.

Of these 12 candidates, 10 are male, and 02 are female; 03 are from engineering backgrounds, and 09 are from non-engineering disciplines.

Swaraj Pal Kesari and Vinayak Agarwal are among the CAT toppers with 100% and 99.99% percentile scores respectively. Deepak M is another CAT topper with 99.98% followed by Anmol Gupta with 99.96%.

CAT 2025: Toppers List

The full list of toppers are likely soon. But names and scores of some toppers are given below.

Swaraj Pal Kesari - 100% Vinayak Agarwal - 99.99% Deepak M - 99.98% Anmol Gupta - 99.96% Lakshya Khandelwal - 99.56% Naitiki Sighal - 99.45% Priyansh Jain - 99.25% Aditi Dindorkar - 99.04% Swati Jhunjhunwala - 99.03% Nitya Gupta - 99%

Steps to check CAT 2025

Step 1: Go to the official website: "iimcat.ac.in". Step 2: Click on log-in button under Registered Candidates link Step 3: Enter user ID and password Step 4: Type the 7 chracter code shown in the imageLog in and click on the relevant link to download CAT 2025 result in PDF

The CAT 2025 score is valid only till December 31, 2026 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

CAT 2024 Toppers

The CAT 2024 was conducted on November 24 across 170 cities with 2.93 lakh participants. The CAT result last year was declared on December 19, 2024.

As per the CAT 2024 result data released by IIM Calcutta, 14 candidates from different states had scored a perfect 100 percentile. The maximum of them were from Maharashtra.

Also, as many as 29 candidates had secured 99.99% percentile – and again maximum are from Maharashtra in CAT 2024.

On the other hand, 14 candidates had scored 100 percentile and were declared as CAT Toppers, according to the CAT 2023 Merit List released by The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM).

