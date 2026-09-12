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How Bollywood Churning Out Anti-Muslim Movies: Detailed Analysis

Bollywood has accepted this dangerous trend and is churning out anti-Muslim movies because they are selling as hot potatoes, which generates sentiments among Hindus for social distancing of Muslims.

Saturday September 12, 2026 9:01 PM, Syed Ali Mujtaba

How Bollywood Churning Out Anti-Muslim Movies: Detailed Analysis

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has said that the rising Islamophobia in the Indian society has successfully made its way into Hindi cinema as well. He was speaking at the Editors Guild of India's Rajendra Mathur Memorial Lecture on September 4, 2026, in New Delhi.

Dhulia said that filmmakers are part of the same society where anti-Muslim propaganda has grown like a cancerous growth. He elaborated that the changing social and political climate has reshaped the stories being told on the screen.

Dhulia added that even though Bollywood has a reputation for being diverse, the fact is it’s also infested with anti-Muslim prejudices where Muslim characters are antagonists, terrorists, or outsiders. This is an honest assessment of Bollywood by an Indian filmmaker.

It is said that if anyone wants to know the social environment of a particular country, watch its popular cinema. Bollywood plots center on four genres. First, Muslims-as-terrorists linked to militancy, cross-border terrorism, or radicalization. The second theme is Patriotic films, which are anti-Pakistan caricatures. The third category is historical epics or period dramas in which Muslim rulers are demonized, and local resistance is glorified. Films that don’t fit these categories occupy the fourth slot.

The popular plots featuring Muslim characters are the "Muslim-as-Terrorist" trope, where Kashmir remains the centerpiece.

Patriotic or anti-Pakistan films

Indian cinema has a long history of producing patriotic films that feature Pakistan as a geopolitical focal point or the antagonist. These are cross-border military dramas with high-voltage patriotic themes.

Historical Epics and Period Dramas

Several contemporary Hindi historical films focus on the conflicts between native Indian kingdoms and expanding Muslim dynasties.

Other Anti-Muslim Films

Reasons

Bollywood anti-Muslim plots started shifting their narrative after the 1990s due to many reasons. The breakup of the Soviet Union and geopolitical shifts, the economic liberalization in India, the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, and the India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir. These events provided the groundwork for framing Muslim identity primarily through a lens of an antagonist.

After political shifts in India in 2014, when the BJP came to power, a broader societal polarization and majoritarian political discourses entered mainstream Hindi cinema. Bollywood cinema showed that Muslim characters are disproportionately linked to terrorism, antinational activity, and are a threat to the nation.

Under the Modi rule, Bollywood plots show an explicit push for majoritarian consolidation with anti-Muslim political narratives. Since 2014, Bollywood has witnessed an increase in big-budget films that have an overt anti-Muslim and anti-Islam agenda.

The fact is, Bollywood currently demonizes, marginalizes, and stereotypes Muslim characters. Many mainstream films tie Muslim characters to cross-border terrorism, radicalization, or militant outfits. Indian Muslims are frequently framed as anti-national, scheming to destroy India.

Recent historical dramas in Bollywood depict medieval Muslim rulers as villains and symbols of religious oppression, fostering majoritarian consolidation.

Bollywood’s best-selling plots are terrorism, nationalism, and historical revisionism that depict the contemporary socio-political scene of India.

Conclusion

Bollywood’s explicit ideological shifts began in the 1990s; after 2000, it became overt political narratives. Post-2014, Bollywood releases shifted toward an aggressive anti-Muslim tone with overt counter-terrorism operations and direct cross-border missions. All these mirror the contemporary geopolitical sentiments in India.

Anti-Muslim films and negative media stereotypes significantly deepen social polarization, fuel real-world hostility, and normalize prejudice in mainstream political and cultural discourse. Polarizing and biased films have frequently triggered instances of hate speech, open calls for violence, and harassment of Muslims.

The propagandistic narratives in Bollywood films, such as forced conversions or love jihad, have been used by right-wing forces to justify vilification and physical assaults of Indian Muslims.

Bollywood’s politically charged movies, made tax-free by the government, lend official legitimacy to historical falsehoods or conspiracy theories that weaponize cinema for political purposes.

The negative screen representation of Muslims directly generates sentiments among Hindus for social distancing of Muslims.

Bollywood has accepted this dangerous trend and is churning out anti-Muslim movies because they are selling as hot potatoes. The role of the censor board and Godi-media in endorsing such films is another notable trend in the state of affairs of Hindi cinema.

[Syed Ali Mujtaba is a journalist based in Chennai. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com]

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