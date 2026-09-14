Maharashtra BHMS, BUMS, BAMS Counselling 2026 Starts, Apply Now

The Maharashtra CET Cell has started through its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Counselling conducted for Admission in AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS, and Physiotherapy Courses Group C - BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O

Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2026: The Maharashtra CET Cell has started through its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Counselling conducted for Admission in AYUSH Courses Group B - BAMS / BHMS / BUMS, and Physiotherapy Courses Group C - BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O.

Online registration for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 for AYUSH Courses (BAMS / BHMS / BUMS) and Physiotherapy Courses Group C - BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O started from today i.e. Monday September 14, 2026. The last date of registration for Maharashtra Medical Admission Counselling 2025 is fixed as September 18, 2026 up to 05:00 PM server time.

This is unlike the last year when common application and registration are invited for admission in all Health Science Courses including MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O. For the NEET UG 2026 Counselling, however, the Maharashtra CET Cell has asked registration and online application from the students seeking admission in Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses first and now for AYUSH and Physiotherapy Courses.

Along with the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule, the Maharashtra CET Cell has also published the admission notification and detailed Information Brochure guiding the participating candidates about the online counselling for admission in undergraduate medical courses. Candidates are advised to read carefully Information Brochure before starting registration.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 AYUSH, Physiotherapy Counselling: Registration Steps

Go to the official website: " medical2026.mahacet.org ".

". Click on 'New Registration' in Important Dates section of the Home Page.

Enter Mobile Number, Email ID, Password and click on register button

Proceed further to complete registration process.

"The Candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents", the CET Cell said in the admission notice.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 AYUSH and Physiotherapy Counselling: Important Dates

Release of Notification and Information Brochure: July 23, 2025

Online Registration Start Date: September 14, 2026

Last date of registration / application: September 18, 2026 up to 05:00 PM server time

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway: September 14 to 18, 2026 up to 08:00 PM server time

Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list: September 14 to 18, 2026 up to 10:00 PM server time

Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O): September 20, 2026

Publication of Seat Matrix for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS: September 24, 2026

Online Filling of Preference Form BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS : September 24 to 26, 2026 up to 11:59 PM server time

Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group B - BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS: September 27, 2026

Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque: September 28 to October 01, 2026

"The Schedule for Publication of Seat Matrix, Final Merit List , choice filling process, selection list and Joining details of Group C will be published by separate Notice", the Maharashtra CET Cell said.

"The Schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS courses will be declared in due course", the Maharashtra CET Cell further said.

The Maharashtra CET Cell had started through its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) from August 06, 2026 . The last date of application was August 12, 2026.After the last date of application, the CET Cell prepared the NEET UG 2026 Provisional Merit List and released it on August 18, 2026.

Following the release of the merit list, the CET Cell asked the registered candidates to submit college options based on which it released the NEET Round 1 result on August 30, 2026. The 2nd Selection List was released on September 12, 2026.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic