Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 2 Selection List 2026: Direct Link to Check

Candidates, who are allotted seats in the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 2 of (MBBS and BDS) Counselling, should confirm their admission from September 13 to 18, 2026 till 11:59 PM

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 MBBS and BDS Second Selection List: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is publishing today i.e. Saturday September 12, 2026 on its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' NEET UG 2026 Second Selection List (Round 2 Allotment Result) of CAP Round 2 Counseling conducted for admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS (Group A).

Maharshtra NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result

As per the Maharshtra CET Cell Medical and Dental 2nd Round Counseling Schedule, the Seat Matrix for NEET UG 2026 Round 2 was published on September 07, 2026. Following the release of the seat matrix and details of vacant seats, the Maharashtra CET Cell started the choice filling and online filling of preference form from September 08, 2026. The last date and time for NEET UG 2026 Second Round Choice and Preference submission was September 10, 2026 up to 11:59 PM, the Maharashtra CET Cell said.

Later on, the Medical Education and Drugs Department and the Higher and Technical Education Department, announced inclusion of three colleges in CAP Round-2 for admission to MBBS and BDS (Group-A) courses for the Academic Year 2026-27. In view of this, the preference-filling process is hereby extended up to Morning 10:00 am on September 12, 2026 to enable candidates to fill their preferences considering the newly added colleges.

Based on the choices filled by the candidates, the Maharshtra CET Cell is publishing the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Allotment results or MBBS/BDS CAP Round 2 Selection List for Group 1 today i.e. Saturday September 12, 2026, candidates should note.

NEET UG 2026 2nd Selection List MBBS and BDS - Steps, Link to Check

Go to the official website: " medical2026.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2026 ".

". Log-in using Mobile Number or Email ID and Password.

Click on link marked as "NEET UG 2026: 2nd Selection List MBBS and BDS".

The Selection List (Allotment List) will open in PDF. Check your name and name of the allotted college.

You can also use alternate link provided on the website.

Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the NEET UG Second Selection List, also called as NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment result. It is silent on the exact time.

"The selection list for CAP-2 will be published by midnight", the CET Cell said in a message posted on the official website.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Counselling

The Maharashtra CET Cell had started through its official website 'medical2026.mahacet.org' Online Registration for NEET UG 2026 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) from August 06, 2026 . The last date of application was August 12, 2026. After the last date of application, the CET Cell prepared the NEET UG 2026 Provisional Merit List and released it on August 18, 2026.

The Maharashtra CET Cell however revised the MBBS and BDS Counselling Schedule, simultaneously re-opening the registration and extending the last date of registration. In the NEET UG 2026 revised schedule, the Maharashtra CET Cell said it will publish a revised merit list, adding the newly registered candidates, on August 23, 2026.

Following this, the CET Cell published the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Final Merit List on August 25, 2026, as per the revised schedule. Following the release of the merit list, the CET Cell asked the registered candidates to submit college options based on which it released the NEET Round 1 result on August 30, 2026.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling: Improtant Dates

Date of release of notification: September 05, 2026

Publication of Seat Matrix for CAP Round 2: September 07, 2026

Online Choice/Preference form filling process: September 08 to 10, 2026 till 11.59 pm.

Declaration of Selection List - CAP Round - 2: September 12, 2026 .

. Physical Joining to allotted College with all original documents and requisite fees DD: September 13 to 18, 2026 till 11.59 pm

Commencement of Academic Session: September 15, 2026

Along with MBBS and BDS, the Maharashtra CET Cell also conducts the counselling for BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and counselling courses. The Schedule for CAP Round(s) for other Health Science courses will be declared in due course.

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