UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts, Apply Before Sept 17

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has started the UP NEET UG 2026 Second Round Counselling for the year 2026-27 (NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round 2 Date and Time) through its official website 'upneet.gov.in'.
According to the UP NEET UG 20256 Round 2 Counselling Schedule, Online Registration for UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 has started from today i.e. Monday September 14, 2026.
The last date of application for the Second Round of Medical and Dental counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS is September 17, 2026.
UP NEET UG Round 2 Merit List will be released on September 17, 2026. On the same day choice filling and option registration will start.
The last date of choice filling for UP NEEY UG Round 2 is September 19, 2026. The NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result will be published on September 21, 2026.
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had published on September 07, 2026 the result of NEET UG 2026 First Round Counselling.
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