UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts, Apply Before Sept 17

Online Registration for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Round 2 has started from today i.e. September 14, 2026, Choice Filling will start on September 17, 2026 after the release of the 2nd Round Medical and Dental Merit List on the same day

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has started the UP NEET UG 2026 Second Round Counselling for the year 2026-27 (NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round 2 Date and Time) through its official website 'upneet.gov.in'.

UP NEET UG 2026 2nd Round Counselling Schedule

According to the UP NEET UG 20256 Round 2 Counselling Schedule, Online Registration for UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 has started from today i.e. Monday September 14, 2026.

The last date of application for the Second Round of Medical and Dental counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS is September 17, 2026.

UP NEET UG Round 2 Merit List will be released on September 17, 2026. On the same day choice filling and option registration will start.

The last date of choice filling for UP NEEY UG Round 2 is September 19, 2026. The NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result will be published on September 21, 2026.

UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling - Registration steps

Go to the official website: " upneet.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked with "Registration".

Enter your Roll Number and NEET Application Number.

Enter the Captcha code as you see and click on Submit.

Follow the instructions and complete Online Registration.

UP NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling 2026 Important Dates

Round 2 Online Registration start date: September 14, 2026

Last date to apply: September 17, 2026

UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Merit List release date: September 17, 2026

Choice Filling/Locking: September 17 to 19, 2026

UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat allotment Result: September 21, 2026

UP NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Letter Download Date: September 22 to 25, 2026

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had published on September 07, 2026 the result of NEET UG 2026 First Round Counselling .

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