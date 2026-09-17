UP NEET UG 2026 Second Round Counselling Put on Hold

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has put on hold the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling conducted for MBBS and BDS

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has put on hold the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling conducted for MBBS and BDS.

Accordingly, NEET UG 2026 Second Round Merit List, which was supposed to be released today , has not been published as per the schedule announced earlier .

According to the UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling Schedule, Online Registration for UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 started on September 14, 2026. The last date of application for the Second Round of Medical and Dental counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS was September 17, 2026.

Following this, the UP NEET UG Round 2 Merit List for Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) was suposed to be released today i.e. Thursday September 17, 2026. The DGME UP however postponed the release of the merit list.

"All the candidates who are participating in the second round of online counselling (MBBS/BDS) of UP NEET UG-2026 are informed that the online counselling of the second round is postponed till further orders", the Directorate said in a notification dated September 17, 2026.

The Directorate did not mention any specific cause, and only said the decision has been taken "due to unavoidable reasons".

The Directorate also did not announce when the counselling will resume. It just asked the candidates to wait for the update on the official website.

"... for updated information, keep visiting the departmental website www.dgme.up.gov.in and NIC website https://upneet.gov.in regularly", the DGME UP said.

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