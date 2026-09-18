Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2027 Exam Dates Out, Time Table Soon

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has confirmed the dates of Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board exams 2027, and is set to release detailed time table soon

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board Exams 2027: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has confirmed the dates of Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board exams 2027, and is set to release detailed time table soon.

According to a notification released by Secretary of the Maharashtra State Board, Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 exam 2027 will be held from February 15 to March 11, 2027.

He also said the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12th exam of the year 2027 will be held from February 08 to March 16, 2027.

The notification further said that the Practical exams along with oral exams of Class 10 (SSC) will be held from January 28 to February 13, 2026, and that of Class 12 (HSC) will be held from January 20 to February 06, 2026.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has confirmed only the start and end dates of Class 10th and 12th board exams 2027.

"The detailed time table of the two exams will be released soon", the board sources said.

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Exams 2026

The Class 10 exams in Maharashtra last year were held from February 20 to March 18, 2026 across 5,111 examination centres in the state. The Class 10th result 2026 was declared on May 08, 2026 when the board had recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.09%.

On the other hand, the Class 12 exams in Maharashtra last year started on February 10 and ended on March 11, 2026. The Class 12th result 2026 was declared on May 02, 2026.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations in the state are conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) during the months of February and March through its nine Divisional Boards, which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

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