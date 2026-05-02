Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2026 Out, Konkan Region Topper



The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared today i.e. Saturday May 02, 2026 12th HSC exam 2026 result and pass percentages based on which the Merit List and Names of Toppers have also been revealed

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared today i.e. Saturday May 02, 2026 12th HSC exam 2026 result and pass percentages based on which the Merit List and Names of Toppers have also been revealed.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Higher Secondary Exam or 12th HSC result of all three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Pass Percentage

The Konkan region topped again registering a pass percentage of 94.14% whereas the state registered an overall pass percentage of 89.79% - over 2% less than the pass percentage in 2025.

The Science stream recorded the highest success rate at 96.44 per cent. Commerce followed with 87.03 per cent, while Vocational stood at 82.64 per cent. The Arts stream recorded the lowest pass percentage at 78.02 per cent. The pass percentage in ITI stands at 81.78 per cent.

Gender-wise, girls recorded a pass percentage of 93.15%, while, among the boys, it is 86.80 per cent. This puts girls ahead by 6.35 percentage points.



The result was announced by the board secretary in the presence of top officials at a press conference convened at 11:30 PM. The link will be active at 12:00 PM.

After declaration, the Maharashtra 12th results are now available on the official website "mahahsscboard.in" as well as other websites.

Maharashtra HSC Toppers List 2026

Candidates, parents and school prinicipals should note the Maharashtra Education Board does not officially release the Merit List and Toppers' Names. However, you can send the details of students, who have obtained more than 98% marks, along with their name, school name and marks obtained via WhatsApp no +919371239892 so as to publish in the toppers list here.

Candidates, parents and school prinicipals should note that the names of students, who have scored more than 98% marks in the 12th Board Exam, will only be added in the Toppers List and publish online here on ummid.com .

Maha HSC 2026 Stream wise Result

Stream wise, Science students scored the highest pass rate whereas the pass percentage of Arts stream is the lowest.

Science – 96.44%

Arts – 78.02%

Commerce - 87.03%

Vocational - 82.64%

ITI - 81.78%

Maharashtra HSC Division wise result 2026

Analysing the toppers details, Konkan region has emerged as the best performing district in the 2025 Maha HSC board exam as well. Latus region is the lowest performer.

Konkan – 94.14%

Pune - 91.25%

Amravati – 90.92%

Nashik – 90.72%

Mumbai – 90.08%

Kolhapur – 89.97%

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) – 88.68%

Nagpur – 88.67%

Latur - 84.14%

Maharashtra 12th result 2026: Key Highlights

Total Registered Students: 14,44,713

Number of students who appeared in 12th board exam: 14,33,058

Number of students who passed: 12,86,843

Overall Pass Percentage: 89.79%

Pass Percentage of girl students: 93.15%

Pass Percentage of boys: 86.80%

Total Number of Subjects: 153

How many subjects registered 100% result: 26

List of websites to check Maharashtra 12th result

hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

www.mahahsscboard.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Candidates can also check their 12th result via Digilocker app.

Steps to check Maha 12th Result 2026

Students can follow the steps given below to check Maharashtra 12th Result 2026.

Go to result website: " https://hscresult.mahahsscboard.in ".

". Click on HSC Examination March 2026 Result

Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.

Click on Get Result button to check your score.

Along with the 12th result, Maharashtra board will also release overall pass percentage and other result related data of all three streams - Science, Commerce and Arts as well as Vocational. Students should note that the Maharashtra board does not release Merit and Toppers list.

In an important development from this year, the board said it will release a single document which will serve as marksheet as well as passing certificate .

The HSC (12th board) exams were conducted from February 10 to March 11, 2026. A total of 15,32,487 candidates across the state had registered for the HSC exam this year. Of them, 7,99,773 candidates were from the Science stream, 3,80,692 from Arts, 3,20,152 from Commerce, 27,378 from the Vocational stream, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

Students should note that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare Saturday the results of all nine divisional boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Maharashtra 12th Result of Past Few Years

The Class 12 exams in Maharashtra last year started on February 11 and ended on March 11, 2025. The Class 12th result 2025 was declared on May 05, 2025 when the passp percentage was 91.88%.

The Maharashtra board had recorded a pass percentage of 93.37% in the 2024 12th board exam 2024 result of which was declared on May 21, 2024 .

In 2023 , the Maharashtra board had recorded a pass percentage of 91.25% - a decrease by about 3% as compared to 2022 when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 94.22%.

In 2022, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 94.22% - a decrease by 5.41% as compared to last year when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 99.63%.

The board had recorded overall pass percentage of 99.63 in 2021 HSC board exam that was cancelled due to Covid 19 and result was prepared on internal assessment.

In 2020, the Maharashtra board had recorded 90.66 overall pass percentage . On the other hand in 2019, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 85.88% - a drop by around 03% as compared to 2018 when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 88.41%.

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