Latest WhatsApp Update: Offline Message, 5 New Chat Themes



Simultaneously while releasing five new chat themes, Meta owned popular social media platform, WhatsApp, is working on a new Android feature to let users speak a message and send it as text even if s/he is offline.

Simultaneously while releasing five new chat themes, Meta owned popular social media platform, WhatsApp, is working on a new Android feature to let users speak a message and send it as text even if s/he is offline.

WhatsApp New Chat Themes

WhatsApp users two days ago spotted new chat theme categories on Android and more ways to customize the appearance of online conversations.

The latest WhatsApp update showcases five categories for chat themes besides a separate set of wallpaper categories.

The new categories include Featured, Nature, Live, Minimal and Doodle.

The feature was first spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.37.6 and is currently available to some beta testers.

Tech enthusiasts who keep an eye on the latest tech trends said WhatsApp is bringing the same theme structure already introduced on iOS to Android.

The social media users also noticed WhatsApp automatically selecting bubble colors for each theme to keep messages readable.

WhatsApp is also reorganizing its wallpaper section using which a user can choose a wallpaper without applying a complete chat theme, and select from the same categories available in the theme section.

WhatsApp Offline Messaging Feature

WhatsApp is also working on a new Android feature to let users speak a message and send it as text instead of an audio recording.

Unlike conventional cloud-based speech recognition, WhatsApp plans to process the voice input locally using downloaded language packs, allowing the feature to work without an active internet connection, reports said.

The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.37.8. It remains under development and is not yet available to beta testers.

Reports further said WhatsApp plans to add a new dictation button directly inside the chat bar to help users use the offline messaging feature.

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