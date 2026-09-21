Watch: Last Adhan of Muadhin Makkah Haram Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani



Sheikh Ibrahim bin Adel Hamzah Al-Madani, Muadhin of Masjid al Haram in Makkah al Mukarramah,Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani, passed away Monday September 21, 2026.

Makkah al Mukarramah: Sheikh Ibrahim bin Adel Hamzah Al-Madani, Muadhin of Masjid al Haram in Makkah al Mukarramah,Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani, passed away Monday September 21, 2026.

He was 48.

Sheikh Ibrahim al Madani, the 48-year Muadhin of Masjid al Haram in Makkah, had given a call to the Fajr Prayer - first Fajr adhan, today September 21, 2026. He died soon later. The cause of his death is unknown.

His funeral prayer was offered after Asr prayer Monday at Masjid al-Haram, the Grand Mosque in Makkah, by Sheikh Waleed Shamsan. Following this, Sheikh Ibrahim was laid to rest in Al-Mu’alla Cemetery in Makkah.

Watch: Sheikh Ibrahim's Last Adhan

The last call to prayer by the muezzin Sheikh Ibrahim Madani, may God have mercy on him, 21 September 2026 (10 Rabi' al-Awwal 1448 AH).



He passed away few hours after this. pic.twitter.com/MvzrRVkkTK — Mansour Alotaibi (@MansourAlofn) September 21, 2026

Early Life and Appointment as Muadhin at Makkah Haram

Sheikh Ibrahim was born in Madinatur Rasool, The City of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), on Dhul-Hijjah 08, 1397 AH. He was raised in a religious household and later mastered in Qur’anic Studies. His grandfather, who was a Hafiz of the Holy Qur’an, shaped his upbringing from his early age.

Sheikh Ibrahim began calling the adhan in his teens, at mosques in his neighbourhood. His earliest adhans were in the Egyptian style.

Through secondary school and college, he called the adhan in the traditional Madinan style at mosques across the city. For a time he took turns calling the adhan with three of his neighbours, until he finished college.

Watch: Sheikh Ibrahim Adhan

May Allah forgive Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani, shower him with His boundless mercy, illuminate his grave, and raise his ranks in Jannat al-Firdaws. May Allah accept his lifelong service to Masjid Al-Haram and make every Adhan he called a continuing source of reward for him. pic.twitter.com/mKtkiQTdcO — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) September 21, 2026

Sheikh Ibrahim was appointed as Muadhin at Masjid al-Haram, the Grand Mosque in Makkah, in Ramadan 1439 AH (2018). Recalling the moment, he said no memory affected him more than the first time he was entrusted with the adhan at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah.

“I remained awake throughout the night. You are about to call the adhān in the Sacred Mosque. Even a mistake or a cough would make a difference. It was an enormous responsibility”, he said.

Although a son of Madinah and influenced by its traditional style of Adhan, he also learnt the Makkan style through his connection with the late Shaykh Abdul Latif Mulla, a former Muadhin of Masjid al-Haram. His beautiful and distinctive voice became familiar to millions through the Adhan and the Takbeerat of the Haram.



"A man of remarkable ‘ibadah"

Those who knew him described him as a man of remarkable ‘ibadah and closeness to Allah, a testimony given by people who knew him, not only out of grief after his death.

One of the Muezzins of Masjid al-Haram (Grand Mosque) said Sheikh Ibrahim would often stay for days in the Mukabbariyyah - the special area in Haram reserved for Muadhins of the Haram, hardly leaving it. He devoted himself to worship there, especially in the last part of the night.

Despite the honour Allah had bestowed upon him, his words reflected profound humility, “There are people whose voices are better than mine, and there are people better than me in righteousness and excellence. But that is the grace of Allah, which He grants to whomever He wills.”

A life that began with the Adhan in Madinah Al Munawwarah at 15, and ended after years of calling millions to the prayer from the House of Allah in Makkah al Mukarramah.

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