Ceer Exobot, Made in Saudi Arabia EV, uncovered



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Monday September 21, 2026 uncovered Ceer Exobot, the first Electric Vehicle (EV) fully designed and manufactured by the Kingdom

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Monday September 21, 2026 uncovered Ceer Exobot, the first Electric Vehicle (EV) fully designed and manufactured by the Kingdom.

"The Crown Prince had directed us to innovate designs that are different and distinct from those currently available in the market", James (Jim) DeLuca, Ceer CEO who had earlier held senior positions at General Motors, said.

"Born in Saudi Arabia, Engineered for Tomorrow", the company boasts on its website.

Launched in 2022, Ceer is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Taiwan’s Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry). The largest in the Middle East, the company is one of the most advanced automotive manufacturing facilities in the world.

The announcement of Ceer’s first vehicles is in line with Public Investment Fund’s efforts to develop an integrated and competitive local automotive manufacturing ecosystem, as part of its role as a key driver of economic diversification in the Kingdom.

Ceer is running if manufacturing units in partnerships with international companies including BMW, Hyundai Transys and Rimac, as well as Siemens, Sabelt, Isoclima, ANDRITZ Schuler, Durr and XYG.

Exobot Features

Exobot vehicles, available in sedan and SUV models, are Ceer’s first products as part of a fleet comprising seven models that will be launched successively over the next five years.

Exobot features a unique design inspired by the Kingdom’s land, rooted in its culture and expressive of its vision. The vehicles were designed and engineered locally to the highest international specifications, reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as an emerging regional force in the automotive industry.

These will include medium-sized and compact models with various powertrain systems to meet the different needs of customers. All models will be produced at Ceer’s industrial complex within the King Salman Automotive Cluster in King Abdullah Economic City.

The price and availability of the Ceer range of vehicles, including Exobot, have not been made public though the booking has already started.

“The launch of Ceer’s first vehicles represents another step the Kingdom is taking in its journey to build a sustainable and prosperous industrial ecosystem and enable the automotive manufacturing sector to become a key contributor to economic growth, by attracting investments, empowering national talent and strengthening the role of the private sector, so that the Kingdom becomes a leading regional and global hub in this sector”, Crown Prince Mohammed said at the launch event.

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