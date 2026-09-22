Maharashtra for new MPSC exam pattern, fill over 65,000 vacancies

Bowing to the protesting students, the Maharashtra government said it is considering to restructure the MPSC exam pattern, replacing the existing descriptive format with objective evaluation style

[The students’ protest against paper leak and demand to remove the MPSC Chairman is continuing in Pune and other parts of the state.]

Mumbai: Bowing to the protesting students, the Maharashtra government said it is considering to restructure the MPSC exam pattern, replacing the existing descriptive format with objective evaluation style.

“There is a demand to conduct the MPSC exams using the multiple-choice (objective) format instead of the descriptive format, and based on the committee's recommendations, the government will take positive decisions regarding the students' legitimate demands”, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Tuesday.

Fadnavis was referring to a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary V. Radha the state had formed to review the MPSC examination and its pattern.

Fadnavis also said the committee is touring the state, engaging in discussions with students and stakeholders to gather their suggestions.

Over 65,000 vacant seats be filled

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government has planned to fill a “record number of government vacancies” in the next few months.

“The government's effort is to fill positions in all categories, including Group 'C', on a record scale, and a decision will soon be made regarding whether to create a separate arrangement for recruitment in local self-government institutions or to conduct this recruitment through MPSC”, he said.

Fadnavis did not give details of total vacancies but added that all state government departments have been given instructions in this regard.

The government sources said that a major recruitment push is underway in Maharashtra, with 65,866 vacant government posts identified for filling, including 46,464 positions through MPSC and vacancies across key departments.

MPSC students protest continue

Meanwhile, the students’ protest against paper leak and demand to remove the MPSC Chairman is continuing in Pune and other parts of the state.

Coming in support of the protesting students, senior NCP leader and MLA Rohit Pawar Tuesday visited the Police Commissioner’s Office to seek permission for a march by the MPSC aspirants scheduled to be held in Pune on September 27, 2026.

“We had earlier announced September 26, 2026 as the date for the students’ protest. However, the students march has been advanced to Sunday September 27, 2026 due to the Ganesh immersion procession. The sit-in protest and march of the students will take place even if the permission is not granted", he said.

“The main demand of the students is the removal of the MPSC Chairman. He should resign and a new officer should be appointed who is clean and has a good reputation”, Pawar said.

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