Acer unpacks industry's first convertible Googlebook

Tech giant Acer has introduced Googlebook 14 - the computer industry's first convertible Googlebook

Tech giant Acer has introduced Googlebook 14 - the computer industry's first convertible Googlebook.

The Acer Googlebook 14 is designed for Gemini Intelligence, optimized productivity, content creation, and everyday computing, all while syncing with Android phones for seamless workflows.

The first from the company in a brand-new category of flagship laptops, Acer Googlebook 14 brings together premium materials, powerful performance, intelligence features, and seamless syncing with Android phones.

"Designed for the new Googlebook OS, the device works seamlessly with Android-based workflows and supports touch, keyboard, stylus, voice, and traditional laptop interaction methods within a unified user experience and help from Gemini at every step", Acer said.

The latest Acer laptop provides users with groundbreaking new features designed to boost productivity and creativity by enabling context-aware actions for personalized, proactive help and a more intuitive, streamlined workflow.

"The new Acer Googlebook 14 puts intuitive and powerful tools with Gemini Intelligence at the fingertips of anyone wanting to boost their creativity and productivity," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. "As a long-standing leader in Chromebooks since their inception 15 years ago, Acer is thrilled to continue our alliance with Google to launch this brand-new category of premium, AI-ready laptops."

John Maletis, Vice President, Laptops and Tablets, Google hailed Acer and Google partnership built over the last 15 years as the one "driven by driven by a shared commitment to customer-focused innovation".

"As we move from a traditional operating system to an intelligence system, Acer is a critical partner in bringing this new category of intelligent computing to life", he added.

Acer Googlebook 14 Features

Acer Googlebook 14 is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355 with built-in AI engines, including an NPU with up to 50 TOPS, the company said.

The new Acer laptop delivers smoother multitasking, faster creation, responsive performance, and incredible power efficiency while providing users with the best of Gemini.

High speed LPDDR5X RAM (up to 32 GB) and PCI Gen4 NVMe solid state storage (up to 512 GB) reduce application launch times, support large multitasking workloads, and minimize bottlenecks.

"The fast-charging battery provides up to 16 hours of battery life for all-day productivity on the go", Acer said.

Acer further said that every aspect of the new Acer Googlebook 14 was designed to take advantage of the unique features powered by Gemini Intelligence. For example, the new laptop's immersive 14-inch 3K OLED display is the ideal palette for visualizing designs after activating Magic Pointer with a simple cursor wiggle.

The 16:10 display, which is touch-enabled for intuitive navigation by fingertip or USI 2.0 stylus, features a Corning Gorilla Glass finish that provides resistance to scratches and damage.

Powerful DTS -tuned audio and dual upward-facing Acer Ultra Boost Stereo speakers compliment the display's vibrant 500-nit brightness and impressive color accuracy.

The Googlebook's convertible design features 360-degree hinges to enable four usage modes: clamshell for productivity, tent for streaming, stand for presenting, and tablet for scrolling and notetaking. Plus, its ultra-compact form factor makes it the ultimate companion for uncompromised mobility.

Regarding the Pricing and Availability, the company said that Acer Googlebook 14 (GP714-91N) will be available in North America in October 2026, starting at US $899, in EMEA in October 2026, starting at EUR 1,199, and in Australia in November 2026, starting at AUD 2,599 (all limited time offers).

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