IIT Bombay postpones Sept 26, 27 exams

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has postponed Mid-Semester Examinations scheduled for September 26 and 27, 2026

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has postponed Mid-Semester Examinations scheduled for September 26 and 27, 2026.

IIT Bombay took this decision following the outrage sparked over the suicide of Sahil Ravindra Wakode, a second year student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering.

The exams have now been rescheduled to October 10 and 11, 2026.

Meanwhile, the parents of Sahil Wakode, who are accusing of caste-based discrimination at the IIT, have sat on hunger strike.

Talking to the media, their lawyer said Sahil's parents are demanding that the investigation be transferred from the Crime Branch to the CBI immediately. They met the Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and placed all their demands before him.

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