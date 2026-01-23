Acer unpacks MediaTek Kompanio 540 powered Chromebooks for Students

London: Acer has unveiled the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and Acer Chromebook 311, its first two education Chromebooks powered by the newly available MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor.

The new Acer Chromebooks have the features and performance students need to embrace a tech-forward curriculum and develop crucial 21st-century skills.

Packaged in durable designs that can handle challenging school environments, the two new Acer Chromebooks help extend school districts' budgets and deliver a reduced total cost of ownership.

"Acer Chromebooks are acclaimed as a foundational technology to prepare K-12 students for a lifetime of learning," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc.

"Their durability, flexibility and ease-of-use help students collaborate and embrace new concepts with enthusiasm. Plus, they help teachers more effectively implement personalized learning strategies for their students, while IT departments can effectively manage Chromebooks to ensure sustainable operation and uninterrupted student learning", James said.

Performance and Battery Life

The student-friendly Chromebooks are powered by the new MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor that enables smooth performance for everyday learning and even demanding applications such as STEM programs and Minecraft Education Edition.

In addition, the new Chromebooks provide up to 15 hours of battery life and have fast-charging capabilities, making them ideal for students in 1:1 programs that take their devices home for after-school enrichment, as well as for lab and classroom environments where students share devices. The new Acer Chromebooks have a power-efficient design resulting in fanless operation that is whisper-quiet.

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (R725T) has a convertible design with 360-degree hinges that allow it to be used in four different modes, including tablet mode for reading, sketching and taking notes.

The Acer Chromebook 311 (C725) has a traditional clamshell design that is compact and lightweight, so young learners can easily use and transport it.

"Both models feature an 11.6-inch LED-backlit HD (1366x768) display with IPS technology, while the Chromebook Spin 311 also has the option for an Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass display to meet the needs of students and school districts", Acer said.

"Both Chromebooks can also be purchased with an optional TÜV Rheinland-certified display that offers low blue-light emissions", it added.

Full HD webcam, dual microphones

The two new Acer Chromebooks provide access to a range of features that enhance the student experience. Both feature a Full HD webcam supported by dual microphones for class projects, and have the option for a world-facing camera for engaging science and art projects.

The dedicated Quick Insert key on both new Acer Chromebooks encourages student creativity and efficiency by providing one-touch access to tools, menus, and other applications.

"In addition, both systems are offered with up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 for strong and reliable connections to the network and peripherals", Acer said.

The new Acer Chromebooks meet MIL-STD 810H testing standards and have durability features that protect schools' investments and reduce the total cost of ownership.

"Each Chromebook has an impact-resistant exterior, shock-absorbent bumpers, and internal honeycomb design that protects it from drops as high as 122 cm (48 inches), making them ideal for unpredictable K-12 classroom environments", Acer said.

