Alphabet shares fall as OpenAI unpacks ChatGPT Atlas browser

Alphabet shares fell Tuesday soon after OpenAI launched ChatGPT Atlas, its AI powered search browser, in a direct challenge to Google

Wednesday October 22, 2025 12:04 PM , ummid.com News Network

Alphabet shares fell Tuesday soon after OpenAI launched ChatGPT Atlas, its AI powered search browser, in a direct challenge to Google.

OpenAI released ChatGPT Atlas a new browser which it said “brings ChatGPT with you on the web”.

OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas browser comes with a number of features that the company claims - is more powerful, fast, user friendly, smarter searches and above all secure and safer to use.

ChatGPT Atlas Features

ChatGPT Atlas is the latest entrant in a fast-crowding field of AI browsers that includes Perplexity's Comet and Opera's Neon as companies weave in tools that can summarise pages, fill out forms and draft code to attract users, according to news agency AFP.

Atlas lets users open a ChatGPT sidebar in any window to summarise content, compare products, or analyse data from any site.

In the agent mode in Atlas, ChatGPT interacts with sites for users, who can use it to do tasks from start to finish, like researching and shopping for a trip.

As per the details available on the OpenAI website, ChatGPT Atlas when opens shows the list of recently visited pages with a brief summary of topics. This feature is available in all browsers under “History” tab. But, ChatGPT makes it available right on the browser front for easier and faster access.

In a unique feature, ChatGPT Atlas turns cursor into a collaborator, highlight text in emails, calendar invites, or docs, and get help from chat in just one click.

The OpenAI search engine browser also enables users to decide which sites ChatGPT can see, clear browsing history, use incognito and manage browser memories anytime.

Alphabet feels the heat

OpenAI said CchatGPT Atlas is as of now available globally on Apple's macOS. And Windows, iOS and Android will be required to wait a little more for the latest browser to be available to their devices.

However, Google has already started feeling the heat, and Alphabet stocks were down 2.6% in afternoon trading Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Alphabet owns Google, Chrome browser and other Google products. The market share of Chrome as per the worldwide date from September 2024-2025 is a whopping 71.86% followed by Apple Safari at a distant second with 13.86% market share and Microsoft Edge struggling at 4.67%.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic