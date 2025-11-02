Bahrain to build world's largest rooftop solar power plant

Bahrain on Sunday November 02, 2025 announced construction of the world's largest single-site rooftop solar power plant with a capacity of 50 MWp.

Sunday November 2, 2025 10:17 PM , ummid.com News Network

Manama: Bahrain on Sunday November 02, 2025 announced construction of the world's largest single-site rooftop solar power plant with a capacity of 50 MWp.

For this purpose, Foulath Holding has partnered with Yellow Door Energy, a leading sustainable energy developer in the Middle East and Africa.

Foulath Holding is an industrial holding company with major steel investments and the parent company of Bahrain Steel and SULB.

The construction of the world's largest rooftop solar power plant in Bahrain is part of the Kingdom’s ambitious sustainability initiative to develop a massive 123-Megawatt-Peak (MWp) solar project under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Foulath Holding and Yellow Door Energy.

"Sustainable Global Innovation"

The Bahrain solar power plant will comprise 77,000 solar panels installed across a new 262,000-square-meter stockyard shed.

"Today, the island nation of Bahrain stands at the forefront of sustainable global innovation. We are incredibly proud of this transformative project – marking the largest rooftop solar plant in the world", Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, said addressing the launch event at the third edition of the premier investment forum Gateway Gulf.

"This milestone not only strengthens our position as a regional leader in clean energy, but embodies our dedication to build a resilience, sustainable future in line with our national vision of elevating Bahrain's international competitiveness", she added.

"Largest Industrial-scale on-site solar projects"

Marking the largest industrial-scale on-site solar projects in the world, the 123-MWp site will encompass ten rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) plants and four ground-mounted solar PV installations and is expected to significantly decarbonise the Kingdom's steel production.

With a total of over 189,900 high-efficiency solar panels spread across 707,000 square meters, the project aims to generate 200 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean energy in its first year of operation, effectively reducing carbon emissions by 90,000 metric tons.

This initiative will contribute to Foulath Holding's sustainability objectives and Bahrain's Net Zero 2060 target.

"Environmental Stewardship"

Giving more details, Meshary Al-Judaimi, Chairman of Foulath Holding, said that the company had invested approximately USD 250 million in various sustainability projects over the past several years.

"These investments are a testament to our commitment to responsible operations, environmental stewardship and protecting the health and well-being of our community, thereby ensuring industrial development goes hand-in-hand with environmental care. The solar project serves as a continuation of that commitment", he said.

Sherif ElKholy, Managing Director, Head of Middle East and Africa at Actis, and Chairman of Yellow Door Energy, said the project proves how cost-competitive, clean energy can drive forward industry and set a new global benchmark for decarbonising steel production.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic