Unpacked: Intel Core Ultra Series 3 CPUs built on Intel 18A

Tech giant Intel Inc has unpacked Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, the first computer platform built on Intel 18A, at CES 2026.

Intel 18A is the most advanced semiconductor process ever developed and manufactured in the United States.

Powering over 200 designs from leading, global partners, Series 3 will be the most broadly adopted and globally available AI PC platform Intel has ever delivered.

“With Series 3, we are laser-focused on improving power efficiency, adding more CPU performance, a bigger GPU in a class of its own, more AI compute and app compatibility you can count on with x86”, said Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Computing Group at Intel.

New Class of Intel Core Ultra X9 and X7 Processors

Within the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 mobile lineup, a new class of Intel Core Ultra X9 and X7 processors come packed with the highest performing, integrated Intel Arc graphics.

"They are purpose-built for multitaskers that handle advanced workloads like gaming, creation and productivity on the go", Intel said.

"The top SKUs feature up to 16 CPU cores, 12 Xe -cores and 50 NPU TOPS, delivering up to 60% better multithread performance, over 77% faster gaming performance and up to 27 hours of battery life", the tech giant said.

The Series 3 family also includes Intel Core processors, intentionally designed to power mainstream mobile systems. Leveraging the same foundational architecture of Intel Core Ultra Series 3, the Intel Core lineup enables more performant and efficient laptop designs at lower price points.

Series 3 Accelerates AI Adoption in Robotics, Smart Cities, Automation and Healthcare

For the first time, alongside their PC counterparts, Series 3 edge processors are certified for embedded and industrial use cases, including extended temperature ranges, deterministic performance, and 24x7 reliability.

Intel Core Ultra Series 3 delivers competitive advantages in critical edge AI workloads with up to 1.9x higher large language model (LLM) performance, up to 2.3x better performance per watt per dollar on end-to-end video analytics, and up to 4.5x higher throughput on vision language action (VLA) models.

"The integrated AI acceleration enables superior total cost of ownership (TCO) through a single system on chip (SoC) solution versus traditional multi-chip CPU and GPU architectures", Intel said.

Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Availability

Pre-orders for the first consumer laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors has begun from January 6, 2026. Systems will be available globally starting January 27, 2026, with additional designs coming throughout the first half of the year.

Edge systems powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 will be available starting Q2 2026.

