Voice Mode: ChatGPT Gets New Update

OpenAI Wednesday added more power to ChatGPT by integrating Voice Conversation or simply Voice Mode in the popular AI app.

Almost all the AI apps, including the ChatGPT, works on prompts typed in the form of written words and sentences.

However, with the launch of ChatGPT Voice Mode, one does not require to type lengthy prompt and long sentences. Just speak out and ChatGPT should answer your queries.

“Talk to ChatGPT, hands-free. Learn something new, talk out thoughts, brainstorm ideas, get how-to advice, or practice languages”, OpenAI said while launching the new feature.

How to enable the ChatGPT Voice Mode?

To enable the feature, users are required to open ChatGPT and tap the voice icon in the bottom right.

To cross check and confirm your voice command has been successfully recorded, the feature also provides full transcript for easier review.

“See the full transcript anytime. To pick up where you left off, just tap the voice icon again in the same chat”, OpenAI said.

OpenAI confirmed that the feature is being rolled out to all users, and is available to all smartphones and web apps. To use the voice feature, users are required to update their ChatGPT app to access the integrated voice capabilities.

Earlier, ChatGPT’s voice mode required users to leave the main chat and enter a dedicated voice interface, which included limited options such as listening to responses and managing mute or video settings. Now, users can talk to ChatGPT through Voice in the main chat itself, without the need to switch to a separate screen.

