1,087 new cases Friday take Gujarat Covid count to 76,569

Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Friday reported 1,087 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's total tally to 76,569, while 15 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,748, health officials said.
As many as 1,083 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 59,522.
Hotspot Surat continued to lead the state's tally with 232 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (161), Vadodara (107), Rajkot (99), Jamnagar (56), Panchmahals (40), Junagadh (39), Gandhinagar (36), Bhavnagar Gir-Somnath and Mahesana (24 each), Bharuch and Dahod with (23 each).
Kutch (22), Morbi (21), Banaskantha (15), Patan and Surendranagar (13 each), Anand (12), Navsari (10), Valsad (9), Sabarkantha (8), Kheda and Narmada (7 each), Botad and Chhota Udepur (6 each), Tapi (5), Mahisagar and Porbandar (4 each), and Aravalli and Devbhumi Dwarka (3 each).
Gujarat's mortality rate has come down to 3.58 per cent, but it is still one of the highest in the country.
Till now the health authorities have conducted 12,11,047 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, out of which 11,34,478 have returned negative.
There are 14,299 active cases in the state at present, out of which the condition of 14,228 is stable, while 71 critical patients are still on ventilator support.
Right now, there are over 4.9 lakh people quarantined in the state, out of which 4,92,647 are under home quarantine and 989 in government facilities.
