Reliance Health Infinity Policy Explained

Reliance Insurance has recently launched its new ‘Reliance Health Infinity’ insurance plan. The product has been specially designed by the Reliance Insurance to provide the retail customer with unique benefits. Here the buyer will get an additional sum which is insured at the time of getting the cover. The person will get the cover for an additional period with this policy and the insurance is not only insured in India but could be taken advantage of anywhere globally.
Most of the insurance available today do not cover the new age treatment but as the name suggests Health infinity goes at great lengths to fill that void. It offers many facilities beyond what normally a person would expect at a low premium.
Health Infinity is a comprehensive health insurance plan that manages all the expenses incurred during getting good quality treatment at the time of any medical emergencies. The plan is available for people between 18 to 65 years of age and offers several benefits to the policyholders. It is the best health insurance plan that you can get currently.
Also, one of the great benefits of the policy is that it allows up to family members on a floater basis. This could include up to 2 adult member and 6 children which could even be the dependent children aged between 91 days and 25 years,
The policy is available in 3 terms for the periods of 1, 2 and 3 years and the benefits of the sum insured for the person could range anywhere between 3 lakhs to 1 crore.
One of the prime attractions of this policy is extensive coverage which means that the person will get the additional sum insured at the time of getting the policy.
This means that the person will get additional coverage for a longer period. This extra period is insured under the policy and gives a longer coverage.
The insurance policy covers treatment outside India as well and this helps the person to get the best possible treatment anywhere. The removal of this restriction ensures that the person is getting the best treatment.
The policy covers 90 days of pre-hospitalisation and 180 days post-hospitalisation which means that the person will get additional coverage for everything before the hospitalisation and reduces any kind of expenses.
Also, there is an addition 90 days which is given to the person in which they are allowed to cancel the policy.
For reliance customer and any customer who has registered for any previous policy with reliance will be able to get an additional discount of 10% as an added benefit.
Getting any insurance means that the person gets additional tax benefits and these investments could save the person a lot in the long run. The claim settlement ratio is very high which means the reliance has a good reputation dealing with insurance. Buy health insurance online now to get the advantage of policy now.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
As anger ruled Bengaluru, Muslims form human chain to protect temple
Also Read
Two die in police firing in Bengaluru after violent protests over FB post
Rahat Indori succumbs to Covid-19
Munawwar Rana suggests hospital on Ayodhya land, offers his own for mosque
Uttar Pradesh detects highest single-day spike of 5,041 COVID-19 cases
Lucknow reports all-time high of 831 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
We will stay and fight unless proven not guilty: Foreign Tablighi Jamaat members
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Demonising Azad, other Muslim ministers is latest add-on to Islamophobia
Nadia Beig clears Civil Services Exam at 23, but not youngest ever
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
2020 DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission: Student registration starts
DTE Maharashtra 2020 Post HSC Diploma: Student registration starts
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women