Agra hospital vandalised after Covid-19 patient dies

The Agra hospital vandalised by angry family members is owned by former Samajwadi Party MLA Rajendra Singh

Friday August 14, 2020 9:49 AM, IANS

Agra (UP): Family members of a patient, who died during the treatment, vandalised a private hospital in Agra and thrashed the staff alleging carelessness by the doctors and overcharging.

The hospital is owned by former Samajwadi Party MLA Rajendra Singh.

Rajendra Singh, the owner of GR Hospital, said that the patient, Nahar Singh (50), was admitted in a critical condition on July 19. He was shifted from SN Medical College.

The patient was kept at the Intensive Care Unit on a high oxygen flow for over three weeks as he was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The patient was on ventilator since last three days. The family members of the patients were frequently updated about his unstable health.

On Thursday, Nahar Singh died during treatment.

Rajendra Singh said that the family of the deceased alleged that the patient died due to carelessness of doctors and began vandalising the hospital.

"They broke the entrance gate and also the glass panes. Doctors and other staffers were also beaten up. I have forwarded a written complaint to the Tajganj police station for suitable action. The act of vandalism was captured in the CCTV cameras," he added.

"The matter is being investigated. An FIR will be registered after checking the facts. We are contacting the family members of the deceased", Tajganj SHO Narendra Singh said.

