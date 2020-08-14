Agra hospital vandalised after Covid-19 patient dies

Agra (UP): Family members of a patient, who died during the treatment, vandalised a private hospital in Agra and thrashed the staff alleging carelessness by the doctors and overcharging.
The hospital is owned by former Samajwadi Party MLA Rajendra Singh.
Rajendra Singh, the owner of GR Hospital, said that the patient, Nahar Singh (50), was admitted in a critical condition on July 19. He was shifted from SN Medical College.
The patient was kept at the Intensive Care Unit on a high oxygen flow for over three weeks as he was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome.
The patient was on ventilator since last three days. The family members of the patients were frequently updated about his unstable health.
On Thursday, Nahar Singh died during treatment.
Rajendra Singh, the owner of GR Hospital, said that the patient, Nahar Singh (50), was admitted in a critical condition on July 19. He was shifted from SN Medical College.
The patient was kept at the Intensive Care Unit on a high oxygen flow for over three weeks as he was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome.
The patient was on ventilator since last three days. The family members of the patients were frequently updated about his unstable health.
On Thursday, Nahar Singh died during treatment.
Rajendra Singh said that the family of the deceased alleged that the patient died due to carelessness of doctors and began vandalising the hospital.
"They broke the entrance gate and also the glass panes. Doctors and other staffers were also beaten up. I have forwarded a written complaint to the Tajganj police station for suitable action. The act of vandalism was captured in the CCTV cameras," he added.
"They broke the entrance gate and also the glass panes. Doctors and other staffers were also beaten up. I have forwarded a written complaint to the Tajganj police station for suitable action. The act of vandalism was captured in the CCTV cameras," he added.
"The matter is being investigated. An FIR will be registered after checking the facts. We are contacting the family members of the deceased", Tajganj SHO Narendra Singh said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
West Bank annexation suspended as UAE, Israel become 'friends'
Kamala Harris's Indian and African-Jamaican heritages create American dream
Also Read
Kamala Harris is Biden's pick for US Vice President
Rise of BJP and Socio Political Status of Indian Muslims
New Challenges and Way Forward for Indian Muslims
Indian Muslims in 73rd year of Independence
Deeper Look: How Muslim rulers aided and built Hindu temples
We will stay and fight unless proven not guilty: Foreign Tablighi Jamaat members
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Demonising Azad, other Muslim ministers is latest add-on to Islamophobia
China has replaced India in Bangladesh: Expert
Now, Shaista Ambar suggests hospital, school on Ayodhya land
Munawwar Rana suggests hospital on Ayodhya land, offers his own for mosque
As anger ruled Bengaluru, Muslims form human chain to protect temple
Two die in police firing in Bengaluru after violent protests over FB post