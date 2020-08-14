logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

Bengaluru Riots: Police arrest 60 including Corporator's husband, total 206

Kaleem Pasha, one of the arrested persons, is the husband of Irshaad Begum, a corporator of Nagawara ward

Friday August 14, 2020 2:30 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Bengaluru riot arrest

Bengaluru: Police has arrested 60 more persons in connection with the Bengaluru riots, taking the total arrests to 206, including a woman corporator's husband, an official said on Friday.

"We have arrested 60 more persons for their role in the recent Bengaluru riots," Central Crime Branch (CCB) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kuldeep Jain told IANS.

Kaleem Pasha, one of the arrested persons, is the husband of Irshaad Begum, a corporator of Nagawara ward.

Of those arrested, 80 have been shifted to Ballari jail.

Seven police teams headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil are investigating the riots.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan had given green signal to local police to crackdown on "rioters".

"Every rioter and arsonist involved in any way will be hunted down by our government no matter where they are hiding", he had said adding that the scale of the violence points to its "organised nature".

On Tuesday night, hundreds of people ran amok after Pulikehsinagar's Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen posted a derogatory message on the social media.

The mobs pelted stones, injured 60 policemen, and committed acts of vandalism and arson in DJ Halli, KG Halli, Pulikeshinagar and Kaval Byrasandra areas, leaving the affected places resembling a war zone. Three persons were killed after police opened fire to control the violence.

In a touching scene amid the violence, a group of people was seen forming a human chain to protect a Hindu temple.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo