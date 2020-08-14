logo
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams in Sept; Apply before Aug 20

The CBSE has however not confirmed or fixed any final date and time to hold the Compartment Exams for 10th and 12th board students

Friday August 14, 2020 9:27 AM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 date

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to hold Compartment Examinations for Class 10 and 12 students in September, 2020 and has also started receiving online application for the same.

The last date to submit application form for 2020 Compartment Exam is August 20. The CBSE has however not confirmed or fixed any final date and time to hold the Compartment Exams for 10th and 12th board students.

Schools and students have been informed regarding the tentative date of the improvement exam. Schools have also issued forms for Compartment Examinations in many states.

Key Highlights

    1. CBSE has released a letter regarding compartment examinations to all concerned schools.
    2. The CBSE had earlier sought suggestions from students and parents on whether to conduct compartment examinations or not.
    3. Most of the suggestions received by CBSE were in favour of cancelling the examinations, but the board has decided to conduct the exams.
    4. The Compartment Exam dates are likely to be released next week.
    5. The application process for the compartment exam has started and the candidates can apply till August 20 with a fee of Rs 300 per subject.
    6. Online window to apply for the compartment exam is open at cbse.nic.in.

Normally compartment examinations are held in July after the results of Board exams are released. However, this time due to the coronavirus pandemic, many board exams had to be cancelled and results of some class 10 and 12 exams were also delayed.

Exam likey in Sept first week

According to senior officials of the Ministry of Education and CBSE, these exams can be conducted in the first week of September.

The exam will be held for the students who could not clear their Class 10 or 12 board exams in their first try, and students who could not appear in the paper cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, and had applied for Improvement of Performance.

A majority of students have compartments in Mathematics, Social Science and Science in class 10 while class 12 has seen compartments mostly in Mathematics, Accounts and Economics.

"JEE Main, NEET (UG) and JEE Advanced are important tests. They require Board results as based on them, a student gets admission in higher education. It is necessary to hold compartment exams because many students who have filled forms for these higher education tests, also have to appear for compartments this year", the CBSE said.

