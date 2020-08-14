Islamabad's first 'fruit garden' opens for public

[Representative image.]
Islamabad: The first phase of Islamabad's inaugural public fruit garden has been completed after 200 saplings were planted on a greenbelt adjoining a major road in the Pakistani capital, the media reported on Friday.
Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz, after planting a sapling to inaugurate the fruit garden, said on Thursday that the cooperation of civil society organizations and philanthropists was critical for coming up with initiatives to make the capital clean and green, The Express Tribune reported.
Senator Sitara Ayaz, the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, said protecting existing trees was as important as the planting of new trees, especially in the cities.
"Citizens and communities will play their role in both", she said.
The Imran Khan government has launched an ambitious project to plant 10 billion trees across the country.
In the past two years, it has planted 30 million trees while new nurseries were working at top speed to increase the number to one billion by June next year.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
West Bank annexation suspended as UAE, Israel become 'friends'
Kamala Harris's Indian and African-Jamaican heritages create American dream
Also Read
Kamala Harris is Biden's pick for US Vice President
Rise of BJP and Socio Political Status of Indian Muslims
New Challenges and Way Forward for Indian Muslims
Indian Muslims in 73rd year of Independence
Deeper Look: How Muslim rulers aided and built Hindu temples
We will stay and fight unless proven not guilty: Foreign Tablighi Jamaat members
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Demonising Azad, other Muslim ministers is latest add-on to Islamophobia
China has replaced India in Bangladesh: Expert
Now, Shaista Ambar suggests hospital, school on Ayodhya land
Munawwar Rana suggests hospital on Ayodhya land, offers his own for mosque
As anger ruled Bengaluru, Muslims form human chain to protect temple
Two die in police firing in Bengaluru after violent protests over FB post