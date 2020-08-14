'Unreasonable Restraints': Epic Games sues Apple, Google after its game removed

San Francisco: Soon after Apple and Google removed the popular video game 'Fortnite' from their respective app stores for allegedly violating their in-app payment guidelines, the game maker Epic Games has filed a lawsuit against the tech giants.
Challenging the iPhone maker's rules as well as Google, Epic Games filed the lawsuit in the US District Court in California, claiming Apple has set "unreasonable restraints" over how it handles in-app payments, reports The Verge.
"Apple has become what it once railed against: the behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition, and stifle innovation. Apple is bigger, more powerful, more entrenched, and more pernicious than the monopolists of yesteryear," Epic Games said in its lawsuit.
In a similar suit against Google, Epic alleged that "Google was founded as an exciting young company with a unique motto: "Don't Be Evil" … Twenty-two years later, Google has relegated its motto to nearly an afterthought, and is using its size to do evil upon competitors, innovators, customers, and users in a slew of markets it has grown to monopolise."
Epic further claimed that Google forced phone manufacturer OnePlus to break off a deal that would have seen a special Fortnite launcher preinstalled on OnePlus phones and also asked other phone makers like LG to abandon any plans to do the same.
Apple and Google removed Fortnite from their app stores because Epic Games allegedly added a direct payment option in both the iOS and Android versions of Fortnite, "bypassing the need to pay Apple and Google a 30 percent cut on all in-app purchases".
Launched in 2017, Fortnite features a battle royale format where 100 players compete to survive as the last player standing on a remote island. The popular game has amassed a huge following of 350 million players, and is available on multiple platforms.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
West Bank annexation suspended as UAE, Israel become 'friends'
Kamala Harris's Indian and African-Jamaican heritages create American dream
Also Read
Kamala Harris is Biden's pick for US Vice President
Rise of BJP and Socio Political Status of Indian Muslims
New Challenges and Way Forward for Indian Muslims
Indian Muslims in 73rd year of Independence
Deeper Look: How Muslim rulers aided and built Hindu temples
We will stay and fight unless proven not guilty: Foreign Tablighi Jamaat members
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Demonising Azad, other Muslim ministers is latest add-on to Islamophobia
China has replaced India in Bangladesh: Expert
Now, Shaista Ambar suggests hospital, school on Ayodhya land
Munawwar Rana suggests hospital on Ayodhya land, offers his own for mosque
As anger ruled Bengaluru, Muslims form human chain to protect temple
Two die in police firing in Bengaluru after violent protests over FB post