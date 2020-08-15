logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Coronavirus Outbreak

Odisha reports 2,496 new Covid cases Saturday

The active cases in Odisha now total 17, 535, since 39,205 patients have recovered

Saturday August 15, 2020 2:47 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Odisha Corona News Today

Bhubaneswar, Aug 15 (IANS) Odisha reported its highest single-day spike of 2,496 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's total tally to 57,126, the Health Department said on Saturday.

Key Highlights

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 333 in Odisha with 9 more fatalities.

Four new deaths were reported in Sambalpur district, followed by 2 in Cuttack, and one each in Ganjam, Nayagarh, and Keonjhar districts.

Of the 2,496 new cases, 1,591 were reported from quarantine centres and 905 were local contacts, said the department.

Odisha districtwise Corona status today

Khorda district reported the highest 378 cases, followed by Ganjam (327), Balasore (165), Sundergarh (156), Rayagada (146), Koraput (133), Cuttack (128), Boudh (115), and Bhadrak (102).

The active cases in Odisha now total 17, 535, since 39,205 patients have recovered.

Meanwhile, a total 65,002 cases of Covid infection across India was reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday stressing that 71.61 per cent of Corona patients so far have recovered.

A total 49,036 people have lost their lives to the virus so far, the ministry stated as 996 people died in the past one day, that is over 41 people every hour.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo