Muslims offer Bengaluru MLA to repair his damaged home

He is a good leader and very popular among the masses, the Muslims said about Murthy, who belonged to a Dalit family

Monday August 17, 2020 3:21 PM, ummid.com News Network

Muslims to rebuild Bengaluru MLA's house

Bengaluru: A delegation of local Muslim leaders on Sunday met Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy from Pulakeshinagar (reserve) segment in Bengauru East and sought his permission to repair and rebuild his home damaged in the riot.

On Tuesday night, hundreds of people ran amok after Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen posted a derogatory message on the social media.

The mobs pelted stones, injured 60 policemen, and committed acts of vandalism and arson in DJ Halli, KG Halli, Pulikeshinagar and Kaval Byrasandra areas, leaving the affected places resembling a war zone.

'Horrifying images of damaged house'

The angry mob also damaged the MLA's home. Horrifying images emerged from the politician house, rooms strewn with ashes and completely burnt household articles seen scattered on the floor.

Incidentally, Murthy's family members were able to escape the mobs as they had stepped out of their home just a few minutes before the riots to attend Krishnashtami at a temple.

Two days after the shocking incident, a group of Muslims led by Amir-e-Shariat of Karanataka, Maulana Saghir Ahmad Reshadi, met Murthy and expressed their regret. The Muslim leaders also offered Murthy to rebuild his house.

'A popular MLA'

"He is a good leader and very popular among the masses", the Muslims said about Murthy, who belonged to a Dalit family.

In another touching gesture that was witnessed during the Bengaluru riots was a human chain formed by local Muslims to protect a nearby temple.

Meanwhile, Syed Nadeem, a 24-yr-old youth who was reportedly injured in tear-gas shelling, died in a local hospital Sunday. Nadeem had also tested positive for Coronavirus. He underwent a surgery but succumbed to his injuries, local media reports said.

With Nadeem's death, total death toll in Bengaluru riots has jumped to 4. The police has so far arrested more than 300 people, majority of them Muslims, for the violence that erupted on Tuesday night.

