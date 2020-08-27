Instead of releasing GST dues, Modi govt asks states to borrow from RBI

[Sitharaman informed that state Finance Secretaries have been asked to send suggestions in a note and had sought time of seven days. (File photo: Nirmala Sitharaman/Twitter)]
New Delhi: With Covid-19 disruptions making it impossible for the Centre to meet its obligation to provide compensation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law to states this year, it has proposed two options to the states to cover their compensation gap and meet their expenditure requirements.
States have been given seven days time to come with their views on the options listed by the Centre, during the 41st GST Council meeting on Thursday, so that a mechanism could be put in place as an exception this year to meet the fund needs of the states.
The first option given by the Centre is to provide a special borrowing window to states, in consultation with the RBI, to provide Rs 97,000 crore at a "reasonable" interest rate. The money can then be repaid after 5 years from collection of cess.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Centre will give a further relaxation of 0.5 per cent in states' borrowing limit under the FRBM Act as the second leg of the first option. This will allow states to borrow more unconditionally to cover their compensation shortfall.
States can choose to borrow more, beyond the expected compensation itself, since that is the injury caused by pandemic.
The second option is to meet the entire GST compensation gap this year itself through borrowings after consulting the RBI.
As per Finance Ministry estimates, the GST compensation gap in FY21 is expected to be staggering Rs 2.35 lakh crore. This is as the Centre expects to collect mere Rs 65,000 crore from GST cess due to Covid-impacted, subdued economic activity.
Sitharaman informed that state Finance Secretaries have been asked to send suggestions in a note and had sought time of seven days. This arrangement, if it is implemented, will be for the current year and the council will again look at the situation in April 2021, the Finance Minister said.
Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that the current year has seen a slowing down of the economy due to Covid-19 which has led to low GST collections. He informed that due to unprecedented situation presented by Covid, the compensation cess requirement of states for the two bi-monthly period of April-May and June-July has shot up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore.
Centre compensates states for revenue loss on account of GST collection shortfall every two months under the GST law. But since the second half of last year, compensation payment to states have been delayed, resulting to sharp reactions from states, particularly those run by opposition governments.
Pandey noted that the Attorney General is of the view that compensation needs to be paid to states for five years, but this compensation gap has to be met from the levy of cess. Compensation cannot be paid from Consolidated Fund of India, he added, indicating that cess may be continued beyond June 2022 so that states' share is completely paid off.
Under GST law, the cess is for period of five years when compensation is also paid to states for shortfall. This started in July 2017 and will continue till June 2022.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious
Two mobile numbers that revealed Rhea Chakraborty's dark secrets
Also Read
Bollywood, Dubai and Cricket, RVS Mani smells deeper connection in Sushant death
Prashant Bhushan sticks to his tweets, SC reserves ruling
'My bona fide belief': Prashant Bhushan not to apologise in SC over Tweets
YouTuber Heer Khan arrested, has also made videos against Muslim panel
Karnataka State Law University final semester exams postponed
NEET, JEE Postpone: CMs of non-BJP ruled states may approach Supreme Court
NEET UG Sept 2020 Admit Card released, Download here
Postpone or Hold NEET, JEE Main: India split
NEET UG Sept 2020 Admit Card released, Download here
Coronavirus count in India crosses 32 lakh
Gujarat Coronavirus tally crosses 90K mark, death toll nears 3K
Karnataka Covid count surges past 3L mark, death toll over 5K
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Launched this day in 1995, 7mn copies of Windows 95 were sold in few weeks
Muharram 2020 Moon spotted; India, Pakistan, Bangladesh ring in Islamic New Year 1442H
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H