Apparel Industry faces demand volatility, revenue decline by 40-45 pc

Mumbai: Companies in the apparel retail sector are expected to weather the near-term demand volatility and sluggishness through effective liquidity management, while also improving their competitive advantage by increasing the operational efficiencies and controlling costs, India Ratings and Research said on Thursday.
Accordingly, the ratings agency said profitability will be affected in FY21 due to an expected 40-45 per cent decline in the revenues. Companies have focused on cash preservation by taking a multi-pronged approach.
"They have undertaken additional borrowings to manage cash losses, while deferring their capital expenditure and dividend payments to conserve liquidity," the ratings agency said in a statement.
"Ind-Ra expects a demand recovery from the second half of 3QFY21 during the festive season, assuming that Covid-19 related fears will subside. However, the household income would continue to be under pressure throughout FY21."
According to Ind-Ra, robust sales growth in FY22 will lead to strengthening of the financial profile, closer to levels seen in FY19 and FY20.
"... FY22 will see a sharp recovery year on year with a lower base effect and new store openings as the organised sector's share continues to grow," the statement said.
"In fact post Covid-19, the shift to organised from unorganised would accelerate, as small players would find it difficult to sustain operations, given lower footfalls, apprehension among customers related to store hygiene and sanitisation, and credit crunch, making the business unviable", it said.
As per the statement, the upward sales trend witnessed in June 2020 was slowed down by intermittent lockdowns across the country, and the pandemic spreading to non-metro cities as well.
"Despite about 80 per cent of stores being open as of August 2020, the sector could only witness a slow-but-incremental recovery with the prevalence of social distancing norms to prevent the spread of virus, leading to reduced footfalls in stores, and prioritisation of spends towards essentials and low-ticket discretionary items amidst a squeeze on income levels," the statement said.
"Ind-Ra expects sales of around 45 per cent of the pre-Covid levels", it said.
It added that a meaningful recovery, driven by the pent-up festive and wedding season demand in Q3FY21 is expected, even as social distancing norms and a slowing economy will continue to be a drag.
"Overall, Ind-Ra expects sales to touch around 85 per cent of the pre Covid-19 levels," the rating agency said in the statement.
"Consumer behaviour patterns such as revenge buying may play out and support revenues", it said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious
Two mobile numbers that revealed Rhea Chakraborty's dark secrets
Also Read
Bollywood, Dubai and Cricket, RVS Mani smells deeper connection in Sushant death
Prashant Bhushan sticks to his tweets, SC reserves ruling
'My bona fide belief': Prashant Bhushan not to apologise in SC over Tweets
YouTuber Heer Khan arrested, has also made videos against Muslim panel
Karnataka State Law University final semester exams postponed
NEET, JEE Postpone: CMs of non-BJP ruled states may approach Supreme Court
NEET UG Sept 2020 Admit Card released, Download here
Tarique Garden crash: Death toll 13, 4-yr-old miraculous survivor
Coronavirus count in India crosses 32 lakh
Gujarat Coronavirus tally crosses 90K mark, death toll nears 3K
Karnataka Covid count surges past 3L mark, death toll over 5K
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Launched this day in 1995, 7mn copies of Windows 95 were sold in few weeks
Muharram 2020 Moon spotted; India, Pakistan, Bangladesh ring in Islamic New Year 1442H
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H