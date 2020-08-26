NEET, JEE Postpone: CMs of non-BJP ruled states may approach Supreme Court

NEET, JEE Main Postpone Lates Update: The Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states must approach the Supreme Court of India requesting it afresh to postpone the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2020 and JEE Main 2020, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said Wednesday.
"Let us go to the Supreme Court. Let us talk about this matter. This is a mental agony for students. I have not seen so many atrocities in a democracy. The situation is very serious. We have to speak up for the children," Mamata Banerjee said.
Mamata Banerjee was speaking at a virtual meeting called by Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.
Supreme Court of India has already dismissed a batch of petition seeking postponement of NEET and JEE Main. Following the SC ruling, National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released the admit cards of the two exams.
While JEE Main admit card was released on August 17, NEET admit card was released today. Union Education Minister while talking to Doordarshan claimed that students and parents want the two exams to be held as per the announced schedule.
He also claimed that more than 80% of students have already downloaded the admit card of JEE Main to be held in the first week of September, 2020.
Sonia Gandhi had on Tuesday peronally spoken to Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray and Hemant Soren to invite them to the online meet.
Besides them Chief Ministers of the Congress ruled states - Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy, are participating in the meeting which is still underway.
Besides postponement of NEET and JEE Main, the meeting is also supposed to discuss the pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) share.
According to Congress sources the opposition Chief Ministers are expected to discuss a joint effort to pressurise the government to postpone the exams at a time when the country is battling a surge in Covid-19 cases.
The source said the agenda of the meeting also includes compensation to states who have reported a loss of revenue because of the GST in the time of the pandemic.
