Zafar Islam BJP nominee for RS seat vacated by Amar Singh

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday nominated party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, necessitated by sitting member Amar Singh's death.
A party statement issued by party leader Arun Singh said that the Central Election Committee has given its nod for Islam's name.
The low-profile Islam is a former banker and is believed to have played a key role in bringing Jyotiraditya Scindia to the saffron fold.
This move can also address criticism that the BJP hasn't given chance to any new Muslim leaders.
The Election Commission has already issued the notification for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Uttar Pradesh after Amar Singh recently died in Singapore battling kidney disease. That Samajwadi Party seat is likely to go to the ruling BJP with changed political numbers in the UP Assembly.
Moreover, there are 10 more seats that will be up for grabs in the state as the tenures of 10 members of the upper house elected from Uttar Pradesh are set to expire by November 25.
The BJP has 305 members in the 17th Assembly of Uttar Pradesh, according to a document on its website. When the 10 seats go for polls, predictably in November, the BJP is sure to get 8 members of its wish elected, on its own strength.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious
Tarique Garden crash: Death toll 13, 4-yr-old miraculous survivor
Prashant Bhushan sticks to his tweets, SC reserves ruling
Also Read
'My bona fide belief': Prashant Bhushan not to apologise in SC over Tweets
YouTuber Heer Khan arrested, has also made videos against Muslim panel
NEET, JEE Postpone: CMs of non-BJP ruled states may approach Supreme Court
NEET UG Sept 2020 Admit Card released, Download here
IIT Bombay confers degrees on 'student avatars'
Coronavirus count in India crosses 32 lakh
Gujarat Coronavirus tally crosses 90K mark, death toll nears 3K
Karnataka Covid count surges past 3L mark, death toll over 5K
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Launched this day in 1995, 7mn copies of Windows 95 were sold in few weeks
Muharram 2020 Moon spotted; India, Pakistan, Bangladesh ring in Islamic New Year 1442H
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H