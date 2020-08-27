logo
Zafar Islam BJP nominee for RS seat vacated by Amar Singh

This move is aimed to address criticism that the BJP hasn't given chance to any new Muslim leader

Thursday August 27, 2020 11:11 AM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Zafar Islam

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday nominated party spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, necessitated by sitting member Amar Singh's death.

A party statement issued by party leader Arun Singh said that the Central Election Committee has given its nod for Islam's name.

The low-profile Islam is a former banker and is believed to have played a key role in bringing Jyotiraditya Scindia to the saffron fold.

This move can also address criticism that the BJP hasn't given chance to any new Muslim leaders.

The Election Commission has already issued the notification for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Uttar Pradesh after Amar Singh recently died in Singapore battling kidney disease. That Samajwadi Party seat is likely to go to the ruling BJP with changed political numbers in the UP Assembly.

Moreover, there are 10 more seats that will be up for grabs in the state as the tenures of 10 members of the upper house elected from Uttar Pradesh are set to expire by November 25.

The BJP has 305 members in the 17th Assembly of Uttar Pradesh, according to a document on its website. When the 10 seats go for polls, predictably in November, the BJP is sure to get 8 members of its wish elected, on its own strength.

