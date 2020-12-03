Maharashtra BAMS, BUMS, BHMS 2020: Choice Filling From Today

Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG AYUSH 2020 Admission: Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Maharashtra is starting from today i.e. Thursday December 03, 2020 through its official website cetcell.mahacet.org NEET UG 2020 Choice Filling (Online Prefernce Form Filling) for Admission in First Year AYUSH courses BAMS, BUMS and BHMS under Health Science including BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B (P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing).
"Online Preference (Choices) Filling Process for BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BPTh/BOTh/BASLP/B(P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing) courses will be done from December 03 to 10 up to 11:59 pm", Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH Counselling says in a notification dated December 2.
Maharashtra State CET Cell has on Wednesday along with releasing the NEET 2020 Counselling schedule for AYUSH Courses also released Provisional State Merit List and Seat Matrix for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/BP&O/BSc(Nursing) Courses in Govt./Govt. Aided/Corp./Private/Minority Colleges.
The merit list and seat matrix are in PDF and can be downloaded from the official website.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell will release Selection List of 1st Round of BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing) Courses on December 12.
Candidates should note there is single preference form for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BPTh/ BOTh/BASLP/B(P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing) Courses.
Candidates who have previously registered for State Quota are eligible to fill Online Preference Form for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BPTh/ BOTh/BASLP/B(P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing) Courses 1).
Candidated who have been allotted a seat for MBBS and BDS, and desire to take admission in BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BPTh/BOTh/BASLP/B(P&O) and B.Sc.(Nursing)Courses can participate in this round. But, they will have to cancel their previous allotted MBBS or BDS seats.
If they are allotted a seat and join in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BPTh/BOTh/BASLP/B(P&O) and B.Sc.(Nursing) courses, then he/she will not be eligible for further admission rounds in MBBS and BDS courses only.
"Preference once filled and submitted will be used for the whole admission process", the CET Cell said.
"Candidates eligible for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS as per eligibility criteria declared by Concern Central Council/AYUSH from time to time will only be allotted seat for these Courses", it added.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier completed the first round of MBBS and BDS Counselling based on NEET 2020 rank and score. The state CET Cell had released on November 15, the 1st Selection List for MBBS and BDS Counselling.
