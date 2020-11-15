Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS / BDS Selection List: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Government of Maharashtra is set to publish today i.e. Sunday November 15 on its official website info.mahacet.org the NEET UG 2020 Selection List of Round 1 counseliing conducted for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS.
"Declaration of 1st Round Selection List for MBBS / BDS Courses will be on Sunday November 15, 2019 by 05:00 pm", Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2020 says.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has fixed 05:00 pm today as the time to publish the NEET UG Selection List, also called as NEET UG First Round Seat Allotment. However a delay of few hours is possible.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Government of Maharashtra had on Friday published the NEET UG 2020 Provisional Merit List of the candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS courses.
The 971 pages list containing the names of a total of 41,752 candidates is in PDF and based on NEET UG 2020 All India Rank from 73 to 818,599.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Government of Maharashtra had also published NEET UG 2020 list of successfully registered candidates on Friday. Students who have not checked their names in the merit and registered candidates' lists can do so now.
The state CET had earlier published the Seat Matrix for the candidates seeking admission in first year medical courses.
Candidates who have registered for BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BPO/B.Sc (Nursing) courses should note that the Merit List and Selection List for these courses will be declared later.
Online Registration/Application form: 05.11.2020 to 12.11.2010 upto 05.00 pm
Payment of Registration Fees Through Online Payment Gateway: 05.11.2020 to 12.11.2010 upto 05.00 pm
Online Preference (Choices) Filling Process for MBBS / BDS course: 06.11.2020 to 13.11.2020
Publication of Provisional Merit List (For MBBS / BDS course only): 13.11.2020 by 08.00 am
Declaration of selection list of 1st Round for MBBS/BDS course: 15.11.2020 after 05:00 pm
Maharashtra CET Cell will release soon NEET UG Round 2 Counselling schedule on its official website.
No, Owaisi did not divide Muslim votes in Bihar: EC Data
