AYUSH NEET UG 2020 Round 1 Result Published

AACC AYUSH UG NEET 2020 Second Round Result: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) under Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoepathy (AYUSH) has publish on its official website aaccc.gov.in today i.e. Friday December 04, 2020 Provisional Result of AYUSH NEET UG 2020 First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year of BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses.
Candidates should note that Round 1 seat allotment result is in 81-page PDF and contains names of 2,494 candidates along with details of allotted college.
"Students will be required to report at the allotted college within eight days from December 05 to 12", AACCC said.
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) had started through its official website aaccc.gov.in from November 26, 2020 Online Registration for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 1.
The last date to register online for Round 1 was December 01 up to 05:00 pm.
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) operates under the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoepathy (AYUSH).
Registration for round 2 AYUSH NEET counselling will start on Dec 22, as per the schedule released by the AACCC on its official website.
Online Admission Counselling for AYUSH BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses is done in online mode by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). It had earlier released the Seat Matrix for admission in first year.
Candidates who are not allotted a seat in first and second round should note that Online Registration for MOP up (3rd) Round will start on January 13, 2021. The result of Mop Up Round will be declared on January 20, 2021.
